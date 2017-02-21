Fitch Group today announced the appointment of Ian Linnell as President of Fitch Ratings, effective immediately.

Mr. Linnell has executive responsibility for all aspects of Fitch's credit ratings business including analytical, commercial and operational activities. He reports to Paul Taylor, Fitch Group President and CEO. Mr. Linnell was previously Global Analytical Head for Fitch Ratings.

"Ian Linnell is a strong advocate of credit ratings and the important role they play in financial markets," said Mr. Taylor. "Ian has led numerous changes and innovations at Fitch in recent years, helping to create a demand for our ratings that is greater today than ever before."

Mr. Linnell was named Global Analytical Head in 2012. In his more than 20 years at Fitch, he has held a number of senior roles covering Financial Institutions, Structured Finance, and Credit Policy. With a degree in economics from the University of Newcastle, Ian began his career at The Bank of England's Banking Supervision Division and later joined Standard Poor's as a financial institutions analyst, before joining Fitch.

Fitch Ratings is a leading provider of credit ratings, commentary and research. Dedicated to providing value beyond the rating through independent and prospective credit opinions, Fitch Ratings offers global perspectives shaped by strong local market experience and credit market expertise.

Fitch Ratings is part of Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries. Other Fitch Group companies include Fitch Solutions, a leading provider of credit market data, analytical tools and risk services; BMI Research, an independent provider of country risk and industry analysis specializing in emerging and frontier markets; and Fitch Learning, a preeminent training and professional development firm. With dual headquarters in London and New York, Fitch Group is majority owned by Hearst.

