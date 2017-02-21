China Cross-border E-commerce Industry Overview 2016-2021: Trade Value of Cross-Border E-commerce Will Exceed CNY 14 Trillion by 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Cross-border E-commerce Industry Overview, 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Cross-border E-commerce refers to import and export activities of cross-border trade conducted through e-commerce methods by transaction subjects from different customs borders. It is mainly classified into B2B and B2C.

The total import and export value of commodity trade was CNY 24.59 trillion in China in 2015 decreasing by 7% compared to 2014. Meanwhile, the import value was CNY 10.45 trillion decreasing by 13.2% YOY. It is estimated that the foreign trade presents a negative trend with huge downward pressure in China in the next few years.

However, the growth rate of cross-border e-commerce surpasses that of the import and export of commodity trade with an increasing penetration rate in China. The trade value of cross-border e-commerce reached CNY 4.8 trillion increasing by 28% YOY in China in 2015 and it is expected to exceed CNY 6 trillion in 2016.

According to estimation, the trade value of cross-border e-commerce will exceed CNY 14 trillion by 2020 with the CAGR reaching 20% from 2015 to 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Relevant Concepts of Cross-border E-commerce Industry

1.1 Definition and Classification of Cross-border E-commerce

1.1.1 Definition of Cross-border E-commerce



1.1.2 Classification of Cross-border E-commerce



1.2 Parameters and Assumptions of the Report



1.2.1 Assumption Base



1.2.2 Data Sources

2 Analysis on Cross-border E-commerce Industry in China, 2011-2016



2.1 Development Environment of Cross-border E-commerce Industry in China



2.1.1 Economic Environment of Cross-border E-commerce



2.1.2 Policy Environment of Cross-border E-commerce



2.1.3 Social Environment of Cross-border E-commerce



2.1.4 Technical Environment of Cross-border E-commerce



2.2 Analysis on Supply and Demand of Cross-border E-commerce



2.2.1 Analysis on Consumption Groups of Cross-border E-commerce



2.2.2 Analysis on Market Size of Cross-border E-commerce in China, 2011-2020



3 Competition Status of Cross-border E-commerce Industry in China, 2011-2016



3.1 Barriers to Entry of Cross-border E-commerce Industry in China



3.1.1 Policy Barriers of Cross-border E-commerce



3.1.2 Talent Barriers of Cross-border E-commerce



3.1.3 Brand barriers of Cross-border E-commerce



3.1.4 Logistics Barriers of Cross-border E-commerce



3.2 Competition Structure of Cross-border E-commerce Industry in China



3.2.1 Bargaining Ability of Cross-Border E-commerce Suppliers



3.2.2 Bargaining Ability of Cross-Border E-commerce Consumers



3.2.3 Internal Competition of Cross-border E-commerce Industry



3.2.4 Potential Entrants in Cross-border E-commerce Industry



3.2.5 Substitutes of Cross-border E-commerce

4 Analysis on Major Cross-border E-commerce Enterprises in China, 2013-2017



4.1 B2C Cross-border E-commerce



4.1.1 Tmall.com



4.1.2 Amazon.cn



4.1.3 JD Worldwide



4.1.4 VIP.com



4.1.5 Ymatou.com



4.1.6 KAOLA.com



4.2 B2B Cross-border E-commerce



4.2.1 DHgate.com



4.2.2 Alibaba.com



4.2.3 Osell.com



5 Analysis on Costs and Prices in China Cross-border E-commerce Industry, 2015-2017



5.1 Analysis on Costs of Cross-border E-commerce in China



5.2 Analysis on Sales Prices of Cross-border E-commerce Products in China

6 Prediction on Development of Cross-border E-commerce Industry in China, 2017-2021



6.1 Factors Influencing the Development of Cross-border E-commerce Industry



6.1.1 Major Driving Forces and Market Opportunities in Cross-border E-commerce Industry



6.1.2 Risks and Challenges in China Cross-border E-commerce Industry



6.2 Forecast on Supply of Cross-border E-commerce Industry in China, 2017-2021



6.2.1 Forecast on Quantity of Cross-border E-commerce in China



6.2.2 Prediction on Product Structure of Cross-border E-commerce



6.3 Forecast on Demand for Cross-border E-commerce in China, 2017-2021

