Report on China's Hog Production and Pork Market 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Report on China's Hog Production and Pork Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

For many years, the live stock volume of hogs in China is the highest in the world. The livestock data shows that the live stock volume of hogs kept growing before 2012 but it began to fall from 2013 for rising costs and declined by 2.1% in 2014 compared to the highest level in 2012. At the end of 2015, the live stock volume of hogs reached 384 million decreasing by 9% compared to 2014. The fattened volume was 708.25 million down by 3.7% YOY in 2015. The output volume of pork presented a rising trend in its totality from 2000 to 2014, which broke the level of 50 million tons in 2010 and then hit a new high of 56.71 million tons in 2014, with a proportion of 65.1% of the total. However, from 2015, with the decline of live stock and fattened volume, the output volume of pork began to decrease in China. In recent years, with the promotion of standardized scale breeding, the number of standardized scale farms increases sharply and the proportion keeps rising.

Pork is still the major meat product consumed by Chinese residents. With the economic development and ongoing urbanization in China, the consumption volume of pork presents an overall upward trend. In terms of consumer groups, the household pork consumption volume of urban residents is higher than that of rural residents. From 2009, the household meat consumption volume of urban and rural residents becomes quite stable. Urban residents consumed over 20 kg of pork per capita while the rural residents consumed 15 kg of pork per capita.

In terms of the global market, the output volume of pork reached 112 million tons in 2015 and the CAGR of pork output volume was about 3.3% in the past 40 years, higher than the 3% of CAGR of the total volume. The producing areas of hogs and pork are mainly located in Asia, North America and Europe. The major pork producers are China, EU, the U.S.A., Brazil and Canada. In addition, the consumption is mainly concentrated in China, Europe, North America, Japan, Russia, etc.

As the output volume of pork fails to meet the domestic demand in China, the import volume continues to rise. The import volume of pork in China was 778,000 tons in 2015, up by 37.8% compared to 2014, and it becomes over 1.5 million tons in 2016. According to the report, China mainly imports pork from EU, the U.S.A. and Canada in recent years.

With the sustained economic development, the rising incomes per capita and the ongoing urbanization, the pork demand will keep on rise. However, affected by negative factors of rising costs, more strict environmental policies, the fattened volume of hogs and output volume of pork are estimated to drop steadily from 2017 to 2021. It is predicted that the profits of pig breeding will keep growing in China recently, so will the import volume of pork.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Pig Breeding Industry in China, 2011-2016



1.1 Boar Breeding and Import



1.1.1 Boar Stock



1.1.2 Boar Import



1.2 Status of Hog Breeding



1.2.1 Stock Volume of Hogs



1.2.2 Fattened Volume of Hogs and Production Volume of Pork



1.2.3 Scale Breeding of Hogs

1.2.4 Epidemic Situation of Hogs

2 Analysis on the Costs and Profits of Hogs Breeding in China



2.1 Costs of Hog Breeding



2.2 Purchase Price of Hogs



2.3 Net Profit of Hog Breeding

3 Overview of Hog Slaughter Industry in China, 2011-2016



3.1 Structure of Hog Slaughter Enterprises



3.2 Hog Slaughter Capacity



3.3 Hog Slaughter Volume



3.4 Profit

4 Consumption of Pork in China, 2011-2016



4.1 The Consumption of Pork



4.2 Rural and Urban Consumption Structure



4.3 Different Channels



4.4 Different Pork Product Forms



4.5 Price Level of Pork

5 Import and Export of Pork in China, 2011-2016



5.1 Export of Pork



5.2 Import of Pork



6 Major Pig Breeding and Slaughter Enterprises in China, 2011-2016



6.1 New Hope Liuhe Co., Ltd.



6.2 Guangdong Wens Food Group Co., Ltd.



6.3 China Yurun Food Group Limited



6.4 Henan Shuanghui I&D Co., Ltd.



6.5 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co., Ltd.



6.6 Tangrenshen Group Co., Ltd.



6.7 COFCO Meat Holdings Limited



6.8 Hunan Dakang International Food & Agriculture Co., Ltd.



6.9 Muyuan Foods Co., Ltd.



6.10 Chuying Agro-Pastoral Group Co., Ltd.



7 Prospect of Pig Breeding Industry in China, 2017-2021



7.1 Factors Influencing the Development of China Pig Breeding Industry, 2017-2021



7.1.1 Favorable Factors



7.1.2 Unfavorable Factors



7.2 Forecast on Fattened Volume of Hogs



7.3 Forecast on Output Volume of Pork



7.4 Forecast on Consumption Volume of Pork in China, 2016-2020



7.5 Trade of Pork



7.6 Forecast on Hog Prices



7.7 Forecast on Benefit of Hog Breeding

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dvgp2p/report_on_chinas

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716