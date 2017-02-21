Global Apheresis Equipment Market Analysis & Trends Report 2017: Forecasts to 2025 for the $4.5 Billion Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Apheresis Equipment Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Apheresis Equipment Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 12.3% over the next decade to reach approximately $4.5 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the trends viewed by the market are increase in therapeutic apheresis and treatment of cancer, rise in the number of platelet donors & plasma donations, rising incidence rates of genetic disorders such as sickle cell anemia and growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities.

On the basis of technology, market is bifurcated into Membrane Filtration and Centrifugation. The Centrifugation segment is further subdivided into Continuous Flow and Intermittent Flow.

Based on procedure, the market is categorized into Erythrocytapheresis, Extracorporeal Immunoadsorption (ECI), Leukapheresis, Plasmapheresis, Photopheresis, Low Density Lipoprotein (LDL) Apheresis, Plateletpheresis, Therapeutic CytApheresis Equipment and Other Procedures. Other Procedures segment is subdivided into Lipidpheresis and Lymphapheresis.

Depending on application, the market is segregated into Hematology, Neurological Disorders, Renal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Autoimmune Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders and Other Applications.

Depending on product, the market is divided into Apheresis machine and Disposable apheresis kits

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Apheresis Equipment Market, By Technology

5 Apheresis Equipment Market, By Procedure

6 Apheresis Equipment Market, By Application

7 Apheresis Equipment Market, By Product

8 Apheresis Equipment Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

- Asahi Kasei Kuraray Medical Co., Ltd.

- Fenwal, Inc.

- B Braun Melsungen AG

- Cerus Corporation

- Fresenius Se & Co. KGAA

- Medica SpA

- Kaneka Corporation

- Nikkiso Co., Ltd

- Kawasumi Laboratories Inc

- Therakos, Inc.

- HemaCare Corporation

- Haemonetics Corporation

- Terumo BCT, Inc.

