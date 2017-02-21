Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Top 100 Developers of In-Vitro Diagnostics Tests for Infectious Diseases" report to their offering.
Did you know?
Avi Pelossof is Global President, Infectious Disease at Alere, Inc.
Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy's Beijing plant is the largest manufacturing base for the production of infectious diseases diagnostics in China.
Diagnostic Bioprobes s.r.l has over 30 years of international experience in the field of immunodiagnostics (RIA, EIA, ELISA) for infectious diseases.
Curetis N.V. specialise in simple and rapid solutions for the diagnosis of severe infectious diseases in hospitalised patients.
genedrive plc's Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB)/ Rifampicin (RIF) antibiotic resistance ID Kit provides rapid detection of both MTB and RIF resistance from human sputum within 75 minutes.
On February 1, 2017, Great Basin Scientific, Inc. announced the completion of the clinical trial and 510(k) submission to the FDA of its Bordetella Direct Test.
Meridian Bioscience, Inc. reported full-year fiscal 2016 net revenues of $196.1 million.
In July, 2016, the Swiss-based global biopharmaceutical group, Debiopharm Group, acquired a majority holding in GenePOC, Inc., the Canadian developer of affordable, simple, and rapid point-of-care molecular diagnostic tests for infectious diseases.
These are just a tiny sample of the 1,000s of facts to be found in The Top 100 Developers Of In-Vitro Diagnostics Tests For Infectious Diseases'.
The companies profiled in this unique report are located across the globe from the United States and Europe to India and China. They are the ones with the experience, know-how and resources that enable them to develop, manufacture and market, innovative products that compete effectively in global markets.
Report Target Market:
1) In-Vitro Diagnostics Companies
2) Suppliers
3) Distributors
4) Industry Associations
Report data field structure is as follows:
Company Name
Address
Telephone
Fax
Website
Year Established
Number of Employees
Key Executives
Company Description
Products
Clinical Specialties
Revenue ($U.S. million)
Location Status
Ownership
Stock Exchange/Ticker Symbol
Parent Company
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x68s68/the_top_100.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221005966/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: In Vitro Diagnostics, Infectious Disease Testing