Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Top 100 Developers of In-Vitro Diagnostics Tests for Infectious Diseases" report to their offering.

Did you know?

Avi Pelossof is Global President, Infectious Disease at Alere, Inc.

Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy's Beijing plant is the largest manufacturing base for the production of infectious diseases diagnostics in China.

Diagnostic Bioprobes s.r.l has over 30 years of international experience in the field of immunodiagnostics (RIA, EIA, ELISA) for infectious diseases.

Curetis N.V. specialise in simple and rapid solutions for the diagnosis of severe infectious diseases in hospitalised patients.

genedrive plc's Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB)/ Rifampicin (RIF) antibiotic resistance ID Kit provides rapid detection of both MTB and RIF resistance from human sputum within 75 minutes.

On February 1, 2017, Great Basin Scientific, Inc. announced the completion of the clinical trial and 510(k) submission to the FDA of its Bordetella Direct Test.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. reported full-year fiscal 2016 net revenues of $196.1 million.

In July, 2016, the Swiss-based global biopharmaceutical group, Debiopharm Group, acquired a majority holding in GenePOC, Inc., the Canadian developer of affordable, simple, and rapid point-of-care molecular diagnostic tests for infectious diseases.

These are just a tiny sample of the 1,000s of facts to be found in The Top 100 Developers Of In-Vitro Diagnostics Tests For Infectious Diseases'.

The companies profiled in this unique report are located across the globe from the United States and Europe to India and China. They are the ones with the experience, know-how and resources that enable them to develop, manufacture and market, innovative products that compete effectively in global markets.

Report Target Market:

1) In-Vitro Diagnostics Companies

2) Suppliers

3) Distributors

4) Industry Associations

Report data field structure is as follows:

Company Name

Address

Telephone

Fax

Email

Website

Year Established

Number of Employees

Key Executives

Company Description

Products

Clinical Specialties

Revenue ($U.S. million)

Location Status

Ownership

Stock Exchange/Ticker Symbol

Parent Company

