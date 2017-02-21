

From: CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited LEI: 549300KMGN75B0PTWT07 Date: 21 February 2017



Net Asset Value



The unaudited net asset value (NAV) of the Company is noted below in pence per share. NAVs are calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.



The NAV per ordinary share as at the close of business on 20 February 2017 was:



Pence per Share Cum Ex Income Income



Basic 58.11 57.56



For further information please contact:



Martin Cassels / Claire Simpson R&H Fund Services Limited 0131 550 3760/ 3766



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited via GlobeNewswire



B1LZS51R29



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX