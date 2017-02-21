LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- GTX Corp (OTC PINK: GTXO), an IoT platform in the personal location wearable and wandering assistive technology business, will be showcasing its flagship GPS SmartSole at Mobile World Congress (MWC) February 27 - March 2 2017, in the Telefónica stand number 3K21 located in Hall 3. MWC is the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry, organised by the GSMA and held in the Mobile World Capital Barcelona, Spain. MWC is a combination of the world's largest exhibition for the mobile industry and a conference featuring prominent executives representing mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors and content owners from across the world with over 40 Keynote speakers including the CEO of Telefónica, NEC, Huawei, Nokia, Orange, Softbank and many more.

Telefónica will showcase some of their IoT solutions leveraging LPWA and LTE-M connectivity where the GPS SmartSoles will be included in an area dedicated to personal IoT and wearable tech. The GPS SmartSoles currently use Telefónica's IoT managed connectivity service and are in use in over 30 countries.

Andrew Duncan head of international business development for the award winning, patented GPS SmartSoles, which are the world's first invisible wearable GPS and cellular tracking device, commented, "Telefónica has been instrumental in helping us explore new business opportunities in Spain, Germany and other countries across Europe. We are extremely pleased to be part of this event and look forward to our continued growth in Europe leveraging our strategic partnership and M2M connectivity with Telefónica."

Initially created as a wander guard for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism or traumatic brain injury, the patented GPS SmartSoles are a non-visible GPS tracking device designed to monitor the location and whereabouts of people afflicted with cognitive memory disorders who have a tendency to wander, become lost and disoriented. They can also be used by people at risk of kidnapping, such as government employees and corporate executives. The SmartSoles are a stigma free, safety and security wearable technology solution placed in the wearer's shoes and contain a GPS tracking chip connected through Telefónica's global cellular network that sends location information to the GTX Corp proprietary IoT platform showing the exact location of the individual wearing them. They come in several trim to fit sizes for both men and women, are water resistant, made with the highest quality German electronic components and assembled in Rhode Island, U.S.A.

About GTX Corp

GTX Corp (GTXO) is a pioneer in Smart, Mobile and Wearable GPS, cellular and BLE tracking and recovery location based services. Through its proprietary enterprise monitoring platform and licensing, subscription recurring revenue business model, GTX Corp offers a complete end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity, backed by an extensive portfolio of patents, patents pending, registered trademarks, copy rights and URL's. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with distributors in over 14 countries, GTX is known for its game-changing GPS Tracking App, and award winning, patented GPS and BLE SmartSole, the world's first, invisible wearable wander guard GPS tracking device, initially created for quick recovery of those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, autism or traumatic brain injury. GTX provides solutions that answer the "where" question: where is my mother, child, employee, vehicle, drone and high-value assets. The Company doesn't just make and sell the best GPS tracking products, they deliver in over 35 countries, innovative, miniaturized, low power consumption wearable tech that provides safety, security and peace of mind at the touch of a button. We put the "Where" in Wearable Tech.

