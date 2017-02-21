MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Management of SIRIOS (TSX VENTURE: SOI) is pleased to announce the resumption of diamond drilling on the Cheechoo gold property adjacent to the gold mine property of Eleonore of Goldcorp at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. Two drills are operating on the property and one hole has been completed as of now while two others are ongoing for a total of 790 metres drilled. Planned drill holes are spread on the main drilled area and its extension toward the north-west, but also on targets located between 0.8 and 3 kilometres toward west and north-west of it.

The Cheechoo gold project is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, 800 km north of Montreal, at 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from the Eleonore gold mine of producer Goldcorp that has begun production in 2015. Sirios received in last October the award of Discovery of the year 2016 by Quebec Mineral Exploration Association for its gold discovery Cheechoo.

