21.02.2017
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, February 20

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

21 February 2017

The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 January 2017 of 1.20p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 4 April 2017 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 3 March 2017 (ex-dividend date is 2 March 2017).

Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary
Telephone: 020 7743 2427


