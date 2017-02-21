FARMINGTON HILLS, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Dryer Vent Wizard (DVW) recently presented a donation of more than $20,200 to the Children's Burn Foundation (CBF). The funds are used to help provide programs and services for children who are burn survivors.

"This was our fifth annual fundraiser to benefit the Children's Burn Foundation," said Terry Reuer, DVW CEO. "We greatly appreciate the generosity of our franchisees, vendors, and corporate team who have allowed us to exceed our goal year after year."

Monies raised during the campaign, held in October and November 2016, brings the total amount that DVW has contributed to the Children's Burn Foundation to more than $65,000.

"Dryer Vent Wizard's ongoing support helps us provide much needed educational, medical and psychological care for children who have suffered burns," said Carol Horvitz, executive director of the Children's Burn Foundation. "Each dollar raised brings new hope to burn survivors and their families."

Horvitz described a few ways that CBF has been able to help children as a result of the generous donations of Dryer Vent Wizard and others.

"One of our families includes a set of triplets. One of the children was burned when she fell and accidentally touched a hot pot cooking on the stove," said Horvitz. "She and her siblings and mother attend our support groups where they can share their stories, find support from other children who have experienced burns or are coping with their siblings burns and trauma."

Horvitz also described how a boy from the Philippines was burned when he accidentally fell backwards against a pan full of boiling hot cooking oil. He developed severe contractures when he did not receive proper care. CBF was able to provide extensive reconstructive work. Now he enjoys participating in daily activities of eating, brushing his teeth and just being a kid.

Every October during National Fire Prevention, DVW's franchisees, vendors and corporate team participate in a variety of social media and corporate-wide activities to raise money for the Children's Burn Foundation.

DVW is an international franchise that specializes in dryer vent repair, replacement, alteration, cleaning and maintenance for residential and commercial clients. It is estimated that poorly maintained or clogged dryer vents are the leading cause of appliance fires, resulting in more than 15,500 dryer fires every year. These are only the reported cases.

"Throughout the year, our company works to educate customers about the potential hazards of dryer fires," added Reuer. "This annual campaign helps us broaden public awareness throughout the communities we serve."

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Farmington Hills, Mich., Dryer Vent Wizard International services more than 9,000 communities of all sizes throughout the U.S. and Canada and helps raise public awareness about the importance of dryer vent cleaning to prevent dryer fires and save energy. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.DryerVentWizard.com or call 866-498-SAFE (7233) in the U.S. and 866-395-SAFE (7233) in Canada.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3111267



Media Contacts:

Terry Reuer

Dryer Vent Wizard

586-619-2160, ext. 550

Email Contact



Margaret Blohm, APR

Margaux & Associates, LLC

313-406-3467

Email Contact



