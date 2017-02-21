Global Canola Oil Market Research Report 2017

MUMBAI, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report studies Canola Oil in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer.

The companies covered include:

Louis Dreyfus Company

ADM

Cargill

Bunge

Richardson Oilseed

Viterra

Al Ghurair

CHS

Pacific Coast Canola (PCC)

Oliyar

Wilmar International

COFCO

Chinatex Corporation

Maple Grain and Oil Industry

and Oil Industry HSGC

Zhongsheng

Allstar

H-Best

Yingcheng Oil Company

Daodaoquan

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Canola Oil in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast) which includes:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into:

Cold-pressed Canola Oil

Extracted Canola Oil

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Canola Oil in each application can be divided into:

Food Industry

Biofuels

Oleo Chemicals

