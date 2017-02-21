Proposal to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to increase the dividend by 26.0% to €0.42 per share

The Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (SSB) (Paris:DIM) resolved at its most recent meeting to submit a proposal to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on April 4, 2017, to pay a dividend for fiscal 2016 of €0.42 per share. The previous year's dividend, adjusted for the stock split that was implemented in June 2016, was €0.33. Under this proposal, the total profit distributed would rise from €30.7 million by 26.0% to €38.7 million.

Within the framework of legal regulations in France, the Board of Directors moreover decided to sharpen the allocation of responsibilities between the Board and the company's operational management, reducing the Board's size from ten to seven members. Going forward, the SSB Board will consist of the following members: Joachim Kreuzburg (Chairman), Susan Dexter, Anne-Marie Graffin, Liliane de Lassus, Bernard Lemaître, Arnold Picot and Henri Riey.

The former board members Volker Niebel, Oscar-Werner Reif and Reinhard Vogt will remain fully in charge of their executive responsibilities.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international supplier of products and services that enable the biopharmaceutical industry to develop and manufacture drugs safely and efficiently. As a total solutions provider, Sartorius Stedim Biotech offers a portfolio covering nearly all steps of biopharmaceutical manufacture. The company focuses on single-use technologies and value-added services to meet the rapidly changing technology requirements of the industry it serves. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. In 2016, the company employed approx. 4,700 people, and earned sales revenue of 1,051.6 million euros.

