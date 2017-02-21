TeamViewer enters the Internet of Things (IoT) with HARMAN and offers a dedicated IoT solution for companies with smart buildings and devices around the world

The best of both worlds: The joint solution combines HARMAN's IoT Smart Building solution with TeamViewer's leading remote monitoring and control solutions

Monitoring the monitors: The solution not only displays critical information collected from a variety of sensors, but also monitors the individual sensors and gateways

TeamViewer, the global pioneer of remote control and online collaboration software, today announced its cooperation with HARMAN (NYSE:HAR), the premier connected technologies company for the automotive, consumer and enterprise markets. Together, the two companies will provide a dedicated IoT solution for monitoring and managing smart buildings and devices by combining HARMAN's Smart Building management system and IoT Gateway with TeamViewer's leading remote monitoring control solutions.

Service technicians and operations managers can use TeamViewer's IoT solution to receive notifications on the sensors, including common problems such as connectivity or battery power issues.

HARMAN customers with smart buildings use the HARMAN IoT gateway to gather the status of building devices through more than 500 different sensor types. By combining HARMAN's Smart Building management system and TeamViewer's remote control offering, operations managers and service technicians can continuously monitor the HARMAN IoT Gateway. The operational status of the gateway will be displayed in HARMAN's Smart Building dashboard, with additional detail available on TeamViewer's own extensive monitoring dashboard. The solution will display critical information collected from a variety of sensors as well as monitor the sensors and gateways. Service technicians and operations managers will be able to receive notifications on the sensors, including common problems such as connectivity or battery power issues, as well as the possibility to access the gateway to run updates or troubleshoot remotely. Access will be enabled through a web interface on the gateway.

"We are pleased to expand TeamViewer's partnership portfolio in the IoT area through our cooperation with HARMAN," says Raffi M. Kassarjian, general manager IoT and Monitis at TeamViewer. "The Internet of Things connects millions of devices and sensors and all of them need monitoring during operation. TeamViewer is the perfect match for the task, and we are proud to offer our support."

According to Sandip Ranjhan, SVP, HARMAN Mobile and Communications Division, "We are looking forward to a great partnership with TeamViewer, which is another example of HARMAN continuing to build out the IoT ecosystem. The combination of HARMAN's IoT offerings and TeamViewer's remote monitoring and control solution, allows enterprises to seamlessly manage the operational aspects of IoT networks including our IoT Gateways and sensors, with the same convenience as that of enterprise IT systems

The product will be demonstrated during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona from February 27th to March 2nd at the HARMAN International booth (Hall 2 Stand 2K30).

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and connected services. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. The Company's software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia and reported sales of $7.2 billion during the 12 months ended December 31, 2016. The Company's shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NYSE:HAR

More information about HARMAN can be found at www.harman.com.

About TeamViewer

Founded in 2005, TeamViewer is fully focused on the development and distribution of high-end solutions for online communication, collaboration and remote monitoring of IT systems. Available in over 30 languages and with more than 200 million users worldwide, TeamViewer is one of the world's most popular providers of remote control and online meeting software. airbackup, a powerful cloud-based backup solution, and ITbrain, a valuable remote monitoring and IT asset tracking solution, complement TeamViewer's product portfolio. For more information, visit: www.teamviewer.com.

