Dalfen America Corp. (DAC) today announced the acquisition of an Atlanta based light industrial portfolio consisting of three Class A industrial properties located in the Atlanta submarkets of Norcross, Airport, and McDonough.

Norcross is historically the highest performing submarket in Atlanta due to its proximity to executive and blue collar housing. The property in the Airport submarket is located adjacent to the Hartsfield International Airport, which is the world's busiest airport. The remaining property in McDonough is located adjacent to major distribution hubs for Walmart, Pep Boys, and Kimberly Clark.

The buildings, built in 1996, 2000 and 2001, totaled 211,040 square feet and are 90% leased to tenants including Frito Lay, SCP Distributors LLC, and Autopart International Inc. Stewart Calhoun and Casey Masters of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller.

"The purchase of these properties make great additions to our last-mile, e-commerce oriented strategy of buying best-in-class, in-fill industrial assets in key markets across the United States" said Sean Dalfen, President. Dalfen America Corp. continues to be one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate and a leader in the last mile property space.

About Dalfen America Corp.

Dalfen America Corp. (DAC) is a leading industrial estate investment manager and hands-on real estate operator that is focused on acquiring, developing and operating industrial real estate throughout the United States. As one of North America's largest buyers of Industrial property, DAC acquires and manages millions of square feet of commercial properties through its investment funds, separate accounts and strategic joint ventures. DAC was recently named 2016 Top Real Estate Investor Operator by the National Real Estate Investor. For more information, visit www.dalfen.com.

