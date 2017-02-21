SHIRE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director/PDMR Shareholding

February 21, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)

Notification of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated them ("PCA") a) Name Perry Sternberg 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Head of US Commercial - PDMR b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Shire plc b) LEI 54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Stock Appreciation Rights ("SARs") in respect of 3,558 notional ADSs awarded under the Shire Portfolio Share Plan and consequent receipt of ADSs. (Details of related disposals of ADSs are referenced in the sections below.) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Exercise price(s) Volume(s) ADSs received $119.27 1,202 d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction February 17, 2017 f) Place of the transaction N/A 5. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068 b) Nature of the transaction Disposals of ADSs

(Disposals marked with * are in relation to the exercise of SARs referenced in section 4. above. Part of the proceeds of these disposals were used to satisfy personal tax liabilities arising from the exercise of the SARs.) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $180.87* 200 $180.73* 200 $180.73* 200 $180.28 99 $180.29 300 d) Aggregated information Weighted average price Volume $180.58 999 e) Date of the transaction February 17, 2017 f) Place of the transaction NYSE (BQT) 6. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068 b) Nature of the transaction Disposals of ADSs in relation to the exercise of SARs referenced in section 4. above. Part of the proceeds of these disposals were used to satisfy personal tax liabilities arising from the exercise of the SARs. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $180.86 100 $180.85 100 $180.85 185 $180.85 100 $180.71 17 d) Aggregated information Weighted average price Volume $180.85 502 e) Date of the transaction February 17, 2017 f) Place of the transaction NASDAQ 7. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")

Identification code ISIN: US82481R1068 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of ADSs in relation to the exercise of SARs referenced in section 4. above. Part of the proceeds of this disposal were used to satisfy personal tax liabilities arising from the exercise of the SARs. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $180.76 100 d) Aggregated information N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction February 17, 2017 f) Place of the transaction Bats BYX

Oliver Strawbridge

Senior Assistant Company Secretary

