PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SHIRE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 21

Director/PDMR Shareholding

February 21, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)

Notification of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") / person closely associated them ("PCA")
a)NamePerry Sternberg
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusHead of US Commercial - PDMR
b)Initial notification / amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameShire plc
b)LEI54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification codeISIN: US82481R1068
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of Stock Appreciation Rights ("SARs") in respect of 3,558 notional ADSs awarded under the Shire Portfolio Share Plan and consequent receipt of ADSs. (Details of related disposals of ADSs are referenced in the sections below.)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Exercise price(s)Volume(s) ADSs received
$119.271,202
d)Aggregated informationN/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transactionFebruary 17, 2017
f)Place of the transactionN/A
5.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification codeISIN: US82481R1068
b)Nature of the transactionDisposals of ADSs
(Disposals marked with * are in relation to the exercise of SARs referenced in section 4. above. Part of the proceeds of these disposals were used to satisfy personal tax liabilities arising from the exercise of the SARs.)
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
$180.87*200
$180.73*200
$180.73*200
$180.2899
$180.29300
d)Aggregated informationWeighted average priceVolume
$180.58999
e)Date of the transactionFebruary 17, 2017
f)Place of the transactionNYSE (BQT)
6.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification codeISIN: US82481R1068
b)Nature of the transactionDisposals of ADSs in relation to the exercise of SARs referenced in section 4. above. Part of the proceeds of these disposals were used to satisfy personal tax liabilities arising from the exercise of the SARs.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
$180.86100
$180.85100
$180.85185
$180.85100
$180.7117
d)Aggregated informationWeighted average priceVolume
$180.85502
e)Date of the transactionFebruary 17, 2017
f)Place of the transactionNASDAQ
7.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentShire plc American Depositary Shares ("ADSs")
Identification codeISIN: US82481R1068
b)Nature of the transactionDisposal of ADSs in relation to the exercise of SARs referenced in section 4. above. Part of the proceeds of this disposal were used to satisfy personal tax liabilities arising from the exercise of the SARs.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
$180.76100
d)Aggregated informationN/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transactionFebruary 17, 2017
f)Place of the transactionBats BYX

Oliver Strawbridge

Senior Assistant Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations
Ian Karpikarp@shire.com+1 781 482 9018
Robert Coatesrcoates@shire.com+44 1256 894874
Media
Lisa Adlerlisa.adler@shire.com+1 617 588 8607
Debbi Forddebbi.ford@shire.com+1 617 949 9083

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Shire

Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.

Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the fullest.

www.shire.com


© 2017 PR Newswire