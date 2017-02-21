Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Rugged Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global rugged equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.38% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Rugged Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The demand for rugged equipment is increasing slightly due to uncertainties in many countries around the world, though the overall budget allocation for the global defense and military is witnessing a decline. The regional tensions in the Middle East and Eastern Europe have also prompted governments to increase their spending on rugged equipment.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand for portable communication systems. Communication equipment used by the defense and military segment were bulky and had limited features. In order to overcome these challenges, vendors have developed rugged portable communication systems that are lightweight and compact.

Market Dynamics

Market drivers

Increasing demand for portable communication systems

Increasing military budgets in APAC countries

Implementation of MNVR program

Increasing need for fast and reliable data transfer

Development of long lasting battery power packs and quick recharging portable solar systems

Market challenges

Decreasing defense and military expenditure in Americas

Increasing costs for training and recruitment

Security risks

High cost of procurement

Market trends

Initiatives by leading countries to increase soldiers' situational awareness

Increasing adoption of UAV by defense and military

Developments in software-defined radio (SDR)

Vendor landscape

Rugged computer systems vendor landscape

Rugged communication equipment vendor landscape

Rugged displays vendor landscape

Key Vendors:

Abaco Systems

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions

Ecrin Systems

Extreme Engineering Solutions

Kontron

MilDef Group

Systel

Trenton Systems

Aqeri

BAE Systems

COBHAM

DRS Technologies

Harris Corporation

Raytheon

Reutech Communications

Rockwell Collins

ST Electronics

Sparton Rugged Electronics

Winmate

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x9mpd3/global_rugged.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221006010/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Computing, C4ISR