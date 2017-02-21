Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Rugged Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global rugged equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 3.38% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Rugged Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The demand for rugged equipment is increasing slightly due to uncertainties in many countries around the world, though the overall budget allocation for the global defense and military is witnessing a decline. The regional tensions in the Middle East and Eastern Europe have also prompted governments to increase their spending on rugged equipment.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand for portable communication systems. Communication equipment used by the defense and military segment were bulky and had limited features. In order to overcome these challenges, vendors have developed rugged portable communication systems that are lightweight and compact.
Market Dynamics
Market drivers
- Increasing demand for portable communication systems
- Increasing military budgets in APAC countries
- Implementation of MNVR program
- Increasing need for fast and reliable data transfer
- Development of long lasting battery power packs and quick recharging portable solar systems
Market challenges
- Decreasing defense and military expenditure in Americas
- Increasing costs for training and recruitment
- Security risks
- High cost of procurement
Market trends
- Initiatives by leading countries to increase soldiers' situational awareness
- Increasing adoption of UAV by defense and military
- Developments in software-defined radio (SDR)
Vendor landscape
- Rugged computer systems vendor landscape
- Rugged communication equipment vendor landscape
- Rugged displays vendor landscape
Key Vendors:
- Abaco Systems
- Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions
- Ecrin Systems
- Extreme Engineering Solutions
- Kontron
- MilDef Group
- Systel
- Trenton Systems
- Aqeri
- BAE Systems
- COBHAM
- DRS Technologies
- Harris Corporation
- Raytheon
- Reutech Communications
- Rockwell Collins
- ST Electronics
- Sparton Rugged Electronics
- Winmate
