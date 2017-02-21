NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- ADVANTIS CORPORATION (OTC PINK: ADVT) begins distribution of topical cannabis roll-on and Tinctures to treat pain conditions.

Advantis Corp has been developing innovative products for the treatment of pain conditions since hiring their CEO, Christopher Swartz. Mr. Swartz has been involved in alternative and conventional treatments for pain for over 12 years and has worked in consulting rolls with some of the largest companies in the country. He stated, "We have seen the problem with chronic pain conditions increase exponentially and with that, opiate misuse and addiction as well. I have personally seen all this happen and have observed (too many times) people whom have lost hope." Mr. Swartz further explained, "I have been passionate about creating solutions to effectively treat the masses without the negative side effects associated with opioids. Elixcure is the answer, and we are excited beyond belief to share this remedy with everyone in need."

Elixicure is a line of CBD dominant products used to treat pain without the psychoactive effects associated with THC. Elixicure's Pain Relief Roll-On is specially formulated, using the extract of the cannabis plant, which contains the principal cannabinoid CBD (cannabidiol). The Pain Cream Includes over 90% Certified Organic ingredients and is specially formulated with Counter-Irritants to block pain receptors and Salicylic Acids to provide a deep penetrating Aspirin-like relief. "Elixicure utilizes the purest, pharmaceutically derived essential oils and active ingredients to create products that are superior in quality than those available in the marketplace today, and we are very excited to add them to our rapidly growing portfolio of products," said Mr. Swartz in a recent press conference.

CBD products can be shipped to all 50 states, and Advantis Corp has also been on an all-out media blitz to provide exposure to deliver attention to their progress and product lines. With this in mind, they hired UFC Legend Kimo Leopoldo as a brand ambassador. MMA has been the fastest growing sport over the last decade, and many high-profile fighters have been lobbying to make CBD remedies legal. Kimo stated, "My passion for fighting has been a painful one. The day-to-day grind in the gym as well as the battles in The Octagon left me with aches and pains. The doctors prescribe medicines that may help with this pain, but the side effects from those medicines outweigh the benefits. The Elixicure line of products have relieved my pain with zero side effects."

The Elixicure news comes at a great time for Advantis Corp, as they continue to expand their plains to add products (and entire product categories) to their growing product portfolio. Swartz indicated back in December that the company has active plans to establish its foothold in other states, and during that press conference, he also stated, "revenue is about to explode, and I'm excited to share what all the company efforts are leading to, as well as how Advantis will evolve in 2017." Swartz further exclaimed: "I see this momentum continuing for the foreseeable future, and we are poised to achieve our highest revenue ever in 2017."

Links to Advantis websites can be found at advantiscorp.com, elixicure.com, rosin6.com, and amstercan.com

Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements made by ADVANTIS CORPORATION. All such statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. The following risk factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in the law or regulations, demand for products of the Company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. The Company is not entitled to rely on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 because it is not registered under either act.

