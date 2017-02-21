

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Department of Defense announced Tuesday the death of a US soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq.



Pfc. Brian. P. Odiorne, 21, of Ware, Massachusetts died Monday in Al Anbar Province from a non-combat related incident, the U.S. Department of Defense said. The incident is under investigation.



He was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX