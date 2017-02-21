Asian Correspondent Launches 2017 CSR 50 Index

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- 60% of plastics dumped into the earth's oceans come from 5 countries in Asia

- Asian Correspondent's 2 million plus monthly readers seek 'brands with purpose'

- Our methodology looked at three coverage areas: environment, social and governance

- Companies were selected from 12 countries across Asia

Asian Correspondent(AC), one of Asia's fastest-growing independent news sites, is proud to announce the launch ofAsia's first annual CSR Index, a comprehensive table of the most environmentally-conscious companies who promote sustainable practice within the Asia region.

Asian Correspondent 2017 CSR 50

AC's methodology for the index delves into the complex realms of resource management, employee management, financial management and philanthropy. Companies selected all clearly demonstrate set goals for sustainability while tracking their notable progress, and holding themselves to account when it comes to achieving set objectives. All companies selected issued CSR reporting, with their latest report dated 2014 or later. AC has engaged with dozens of academics and CSR experts around the globe, fostering a key focus on Asian CSR activity to compile the detailed index.

"We are launching this annual Index as we wish to recognise, encourage and be part of Asian businesses steps towards social and environmental change", says Clara Chooi, Editor in Chief, Asian Correspondent. "We were looking for honesty and consistency, and a true commitment to sustainable goals...because that's what our generation of readers - the millennials - will want," she notes.

James Craven, Managing Director ofHybrid News Group, says: "Governments are, at times, powerless or reluctant to address social or environmental issues, CSR is vital in providing part of the solution."

About Asian Correspondent and HybridNews Group

Asian Correspondent is part of Hybrid News Group a digital media company with a portfolio of websites targetingAsia. As ofDecember 2016, the company reached six million unique monthly visitors with a high composition of 18 to 35 year-old readers interested in politics, education, travel, environment, technology and investment. Hybrid News has 60 + staff and offices inSydney,Kuala LumpurandBristol.

www.hybridnewsgroup.com

