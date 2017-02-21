Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Dryers Market for Agricultural Products 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global industrial dryers market for agricultural products to grow at a CAGR of 2.48% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Industrial Dryers Market for Agricultural Products 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial dryers market for agricultural products for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of industrial dryers. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The market includes industrial dryers based on different heating mechanisms like hot air dryers, heated-surface dryers, and others. The dryers considered in the report are for application in the food industry and specifically only for drying a set of specific agricultural products - fruits, vegetables, nuts, herbs, spices, and medicinal plant produce.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing packaged food industry, expanding phytopharmaceutical products market, and increasing focus on branding of dried products. Dehydration reduces water activity and subsequently extends the shelf-life of dried foods like fruits and vegetables much longer than that of the fresh fruits and vegetables. As such, this process is used extensively as a safe and stable preservation method for food products.

Market Dynamics

Market drivers

Growing packaged food industry, expanding phyto-pharmaceutical products market, and increasing focus on branding of dried products

Microwave-vacuum drying offering an attractive, cost-effective alternative to freeze-drying in the production of high-quality heat-sensitive products

Replacement and upgraded sales through technological innovations and advancements

Market challenges

High price competition due to market fragmentation

Food safety regulations and risk in equipment operation

Long equipment life and high capital costs restricting replacement sales

Market trends

Demand for automated multifunctional drying systems

Multi-stage and hybrid drying equipment for better quality and efficient drying systems

Expanding distribution channels: Increasing focus on online platforms

Key Vendors:

Bucher

Bühler

Boda Microwave

OKAWARA

Turatti Group

Zhengzhou Azeus Machinery

Other Prominent Vendors:

HOF Prüfsysteme

MechaTech Systems

New AVM Systech

Plasma Kraft

SSP

Thompson Dryers

