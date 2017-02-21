Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Factsheet

ATLANTIS JAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
(the "Company")
Monthly Factsheet
21 February 2017
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited has published its monthly newsletter to the end of January 2017. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:
http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-2102171445-06A7_AJGF_Newsletter_(2017-01)_CC.pdf
For further information, please contact:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
TS236@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745498
Website: http://www.tiburon.co.uk/funds/atlantis-japan-growth-fund-limited/literature