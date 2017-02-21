Time-Tested Emerging Markets Equity Strategy Available to European Investors

Rajiv Jain, Portfolio Manager of GQG Partners LLC, Possesses 20+ Years of Experience

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GQG Partners LLC announces the launch of the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund (GGQEMAU:ID), a sub-fund of GQG Global UCITS ICAV. Rajiv Jain, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of GQG Partners, brings more than 20 years of in-depth global and emerging market investing experience to his role as the Fund's Portfolio Manager.

The GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund seeks to deliver attractive, benchmark-agnostic returns over the course of a full market cycle by investing in high-quality, large-cap companies in emerging markets. More information about the Fund is available at: http://gqgpartners.com/products/ucits-funds/.

"Our differentiated approach to investment selection seeks a long-term informational edge," said Mr. Jain. "At a time of intense geopolitical uncertainty, we are glad to offer European investors access to a seasoned strategy."

Mr. Jain and his team of seasoned analysts utilize a proprietary, bottom-up research process to create a portfolio of companies that they believe have long-term growth prospects that aren't strongly correlated to macroeconomic conditions. Mr. Jain and his team members attempt to determine the true value of the companies they consider by analyzing earnings growth, financial strength, management quality, and other factors over a five-year minimum time horizon. They also look to mitigate company risk and overall portfolio risk by researching a company's long-term capability to serve its end consumers.

Mr. Jain and his associates bring diverse perspectives to the investment selection process, having accumulated many years of combined experience in investment management as well as non-traditional fields such as investigative journalism and forensic accounting.

"We rely on an investment approach rooted in adaptability and independent thought to enable investors to navigate inflection points over the long term," said Mr. Jain. "As a client-aligned institution, we have a vested interest in challenging short-term projections and conventional thinking."

An Experienced Portfolio Manager at the Helm

Mr. Jain joined GQG Partners in June 2016 after having worked for Vontobel Asset Management since November 1994. Under Mr. Jain's leadership, Vontobel Asset Management grew from less than $400 million in assets under management in 2002 to nearly $50 billion in assets under management in 2016.

He served as Co-Chief Executive Officer of Vontobel beginning in July 2014, and Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equities since February 2002. Mr. Jain was the sole Portfolio Manager of Vontobel's International Equities and Emerging Markets Equities products since 2002 and 1997, respectively, and served as lead Co-Portfolio Manager of the Global Equities product beginning in 2002 until his departure in March 2016.

About GQG Partners

GQG Partners LLC is an employee-owned boutique investment management firm focused on global and emerging markets equities. We rely on a team of traditional and non-traditional analysts-who possess backgrounds in fields such as investigative journalism and forensic accounting-to challenge the short-term projections and backward-looking dogma that often dominate market discourse.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, we strive for excellence at all levels of our organization through a commitment to in-depth knowledge of the markets as well as independent thinking, continual growth, and giving back to investors and our community. For more information, please visit www.gqgpartners.com.

Media Contact: Andrew Jennings

JConnelly

+1 (973) 224-7152

ajennings@jconnelly.com

Important information

Information provided does not constitute investment advice and no investment decision should be made based on any information provided. Information provided reflects the views of GQG Partners LLC (GQG) as of a particular time. The Information has been gathered from sources that GQG believes to be reliable and in good faith. Such views are subject to change without notice. Information regarding holdings, allocations, and other characteristics are for illustrative purposes only and may not be representative of current or future investments or allocations. This information is not a recommendation to purchase or sell a security or follow any strategy or allocation. Any forward-looking statements or forecasts are based on assumptions and actual results may vary from any statements or forecasts. While GQG has used reasonable efforts to obtain information from reliable sources, no representations or warranties are made as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of third-party information presented in this material. This material is published for the assistance of recipients, but is not to be relied upon as authoritative and is not to be substituted for the exercise of one's own judgment.

There may be additional risks associated with international investing involving foreign, economic, political, monetary, and/or legal factors. International investing may not be for everyone. It is possible to lose money by investing in securities. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

GQG is providing this material is for informational purposes only. It should not be construed as an offer or solicitation to sell or buy any securities or for the acquisition or the subscription of shares in any investment product or for the establishment of any separately managed account. Before making any investment decision, the reader should seek expert, professional advice and obtain information regarding the legal, fiscal, regulatory and foreign currency requirements for any investment according to the law of the reader's home country, place of residence or current abode.

Any account or fund advised by GQG involves significant risks and is suitable only for those persons who can bear the economic risk of the complete loss of their investment. There can be no assurance that any account or investment product will achieve its investment objectives.