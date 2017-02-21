Pine Lake Corn Processors has become the first Iowa-based ethanol plant to install the Whitefox ICETM membrane solution to increase production capacity and improve overall plant efficiency.

Pine Lake, located at Steamboat Rock, Iowa, operates at 35 million gallons per year. The Whitefox ICE™ bolt-on solution gives the plant an additional 10% ethanol capacity by removing process bottlenecks.

Pine Lake CEO, James Broghammer explains that "the impact of the Whitefox ICE became evident almost immediately. Overall I see a better performing plant with increased capacity and lower steam consumption per gallon of ethanol produced just by eliminating the mole sieve recycle stream to the rectifier."

After two months of operating the system, Pine Lake has decided to expand its Whitefox ICE™ unit by a third. The modularity of a Whitefox ICE™ solution makes this straight forward. The additional expansion is expected to come online in the second half of 2017.

Gillian Harrison, CEO of Whitefox says: "we are proud to deliver the first Whitefox ICE™ solution in Iowa to Pine Lake Corn Processors. James Broghammer and his team have been key to ensuring the successful execution of the project and we have been impressed with his insight and hands-on approach. We look forward to delivering the next phase of the expansion later in the year."

Pine Lake has taken a lead in showing how plants can get more from their existing infrastructure and improve the profitability of every gallon of ethanol. This project shows how important rural America is in efficiently producing low-carbon renewable fuels.

About Whitefox Technologies Limited

Whitefox Technologies Limited specialises in technology development and process integration based on membranes. The company focuses on efficient, integrated production systems through providing process engineering know-how, as well as membrane module design. With more than 10 years of industrial experience Whitefox Technologies provides customers with proprietary solutions in biofuels production. For more information, please visit www.whitefox.com

