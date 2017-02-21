MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- EchoPixel today announced True 3D print support, a breakthrough set of software tools designed to assist physicians using models they create using their 3D printers Built on EchoPixel's True 3D Viewer software, the workflows allow medical professionals to visualize and interact with patient specific anatomy that can be directly converted into 3D printed models. This allows professionals to create their models with greater quality and accuracy, and to "print right, the first time".

EchoPixel's existing True 3D Viewer software enables physicians to see and interact with medical images the way they would with real, physical objects. The system converts existing DICOM datasets into life-size virtual reality objects, allowing physicians to move, turn, dissect, and cut open virtual patient anatomy. The new software tools facilitate seamless transition to printing of 3D models, once a professional has determined the desired anatomy and orientation to print.

"We believe there's a revolution happening in 3D medical modeling, and it's just getting started," said Ron Schilling, CEO of EchoPixel. "3D printing is a game changing technology, but it's not yet accepted as a widely effective clinical tool, primarily due to the cost and time restrictions. EchoPixel's Interactive Virtual Reality is a complementary technology that can enable truly effective 3D modeling for the first time. It has the potential to dramatically reduce time and cost investments."

When supported by EchoPixel's software tools, 3D modeling has numerous potential benefits across a range of medical applications. These may include:

Improved communication and collaboration among different members of the surgical team, including surgeons and other OR staff

Enhanced pre-operative planning and better interactive understanding of unique anatomy that can be used as a reference during surgery

Mirror-image modeling used for reconstruction templates

Practice on models for surgical residents resident work hours

Increased patient education





"We're excited to establish 3D virtual viewing as part of our 3D program," said Steve Muyskens, M.D., cardiologist at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. "Having this technology, in addition to 3D printing capabilities, allows Cook Children's cardiologists and cardiothoracic surgeons to improve the planning of complex procedures and surgeries. We believe this approach will eventually lead to less time in the operating room and fewer complications."

EchoPixel will be demonstrating its True 3D Viewer and its Print Support functionality in HP's booth #1979 at HIMSS 2017.

About EchoPixel

EchoPixel is building a new world of patient care with its groundbreaking medical visualization software. The company's FDA-cleared True 3D Viewer uses existing medical image datasets to create virtual reality environments of patient-specific anatomy, allowing physicians to view and dissect images just as they would real, physical objects. The technology aims to make reading medical images more intuitive, help physicians reach diagnosis, and assist in surgical planning. Leading institutions, including the University of California, San Francisco, the Cleveland Clinic, the Lahey Clinic, and more are using True 3D in clinical and research applications. EchoPixel is a privately held, venture backed company located in Mountain View, CA.

