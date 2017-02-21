MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- EchoPixel today announced it has received CE Mark approval for the sale of its True 3D interactive virtual reality imaging technology. The certification marks a key development in the company's expansion as it continues to provide healthcare professionals with an intuitive, interactive tool for interpreting patient-specific anatomy and planning for complex surgeries.

"There are incredible medical innovations taking place in the European market," noted Ron Schilling, PhD., CEO of EchoPixel, Inc. "This verification is a tremendous step for EchoPixel's growth as we expand our network of hospitals, research institutes, and clinics leveraging the system for diagnostics and surgical planning. This is the next step in bringing the 3D imaging revolution to healthcare systems around the world."

The True 3D Viewer creates lifelike, dynamic scenes out of DICOM images including MRIs and CT scans. Using the technology, doctors can view, dissect, and interact with the scenes as if they were real physical objects.

The system is currently in use at luminary sites across the United States. Dr. Judy Yee, MD, Vice Chair of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging at UCSF has been performing a clinical evaluation of the device's use for CT Colonography, describing the technology as a "game-changer" in clinical detection of flat lesions that can cause colon cancer. Physicians at Stanford University have been using True 3D to plan and perform complex pediatric heart surgeries, including a recent groundbreaking operation to successfully separate conjoined twins. Interventional cardiologists at Deborah Heart and Lung are mapping patient hearts to help physicians insert stents, and at the Lahey Clinic in Boston, interventional neuroradiologists are using the True 3D's precise measurements to size pipeline devices when treating brain aneurysms.

In July, 2016, EchoPixel began a partnership with HP to supply the HP Zvr and workstation for clinical use with the True 3D Viewer software. The HP workstation provides a powerful tool for diagnostic imaging and surgical planning across the United States.

About EchoPixel

EchoPixel is building a new world of patient care with its groundbreaking medical visualization software. The company's FDA-cleared True 3D Viewer uses existing medical image datasets to create virtual reality environments of patient-specific anatomy, allowing physicians to view and dissect images just as they would real, physical objects. The technology aims to make reading medical images more intuitive, help physicians reach diagnosis, and assist in surgical planning. Leading institutions, including Stanford University, the University of California, San Francisco, the Cleveland Clinic, the Lahey Clinic, and more are using True 3D in clinical and research applications. EchoPixel is a privately held, venture backed company located in Mountain View, CA.

