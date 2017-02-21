ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- U.S. Submergent Technologies (USST) is officially the new name of the wastewater system maintenance innovator previously known as Polston Applied Technologies. The name change comes as part of an ongoing initiative by U.S. Submergent Technologies to redefine how the capacity of wet infrastructure is restored and to communicate better the company's unique capability to provide waste removal from wet infrastructure (tanks and large-diameter pipes) without the need for bypass pumping. USST has successfully brought its disruptive technology to the wastewater collection and treatment industry.

The category of Submergent Cleaning is defined as the ability to remove sand, grit and residuals from wet environments, primarily tanks and pipes. U.S. Submergent Technologies stands as the only company offering this highly-effective technology for waste removal from wet infrastructure.

Company Founder and CEO Denver Stutler said, "At U.S. Submergent Technologies, we are dedicated to making a positive and meaningful difference, creating an awareness of what you don't see and restoring the capacity of wet infrastructure safely and efficiently."

Denver Stutler, an engineer and former principal at Camp Dresser and McKee, Inc., international environmental engineering firm, served as the Chief of Staff (2003 - 2005) to Governor Jeb Bush, and was appointed and confirmed by the Florida Senate as Secretary (2005 - 2007) of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Building on Stutler's public and private sector expertise, U.S. Submergent Technologies has utilized its GritGone(SM) process (formerly the Polston Process) to clean wastewater collection and treatment structures once clogged with sand, restoring their capacity. The proprietary capacity restoration services of U.S. Submergent Technologies help utilities extend the life of existing infrastructure, thereby saving utilities time and money.

The GritGone(SM) process uses the exclusive Combination3™ technology equipment of USST to produce successful results other technologies cannot match. The U.S. Submergent Technology Combination3™ trucks function as a complete standalone cleaning system for large-diameter pipes, tanks and other hard-to-clean environments. Because the GritGone(SM) process can take place in surcharged (wet) conditions, facilities remain in service during cleaning.

Although the company has changed its name, U.S. Submergent Technologies will continue to employ the same exceptional team and innovative processes that have enabled it to provide outstanding service to its clients. All company phone numbers remain the same, email addresses will reach corresponding staff members and the previous web address is seamlessly redirecting website users to www.ussubmergent.com.

