HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- TrusteSolutions™, a technology leader providing web-based and mobile case management solutions to bankruptcy trustees, announced today that the company will be a Platinum level sponsor of the NABT 2017 Spring Seminar in Coco Beach at the Gran Melia Resort.

TrusteSolutions software helps trustees and bankruptcy fiduciaries manage cases, organize filings and ECF documents, manage assets and conduct banking transactions. The system offers an efficient proprietary workflow and is integrated with Microsoft Exchange, allowing bankruptcy trustees to easily associate email messages and attachments with the related client case.

The company will have experts on hand at the NABT event to share information with trustees and demonstrate new products and features in the TrusteSolutions product line, including:

Support for new bankruptcy schedules: With TrusteSolutions, bankruptcy professionals can extract data from the new schedules, thereby reducing the time required to review schedule content.

Customized schedule review: Reports are tailored make the pre-341 analysis process easier.

Integrated electronic bank statements: Paperless statement tracking, approved by the UST.

AssetSnap™ mobile asset tracking application: Trustees can capture photographs and information on assets and upload them directly to the case file.

TrustePages™: This content management system is designed to help trustees and liquidation professionals promote asset property sales, post information about significant cases and better communicate with debtors and interested parties.

Bankruptcy trustees in need of a highly rated, cost-effective system are encouraged to visit the TrusteSolutions website to learn more. Trustees planning to attend the NABT Spring Seminar are invited to schedule an on-site meeting at NABT with TrusteSolutions.

TrusteSolutions' parent company, Financial Software Solutions, continues to innovate in many markets, providing time management, document management and bank automation software.

About TrusteSolutions and FSS

TrusteSolutions is a division of Financial Software Solutions, LLC, a Houston-based software company that provides cloud-based enterprise software to professionals across the United States. FSS also provides a suite of web-based apps for legal professionals through its BlueStylus division, which includes time and billing and document sharing solutions. FSS is dedicated to providing enterprise-level software that is easy to learn and easy to use, helping businesses do more with fewer resources for enhanced productivity. To learn more, visit www.trustesolutions.com.

