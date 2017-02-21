PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - ZINFI Technologies, Inc., a company leading the definition and creation of Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions, and special guest SiriusDecisions, Inc., the leading global business-to-business (b2b) research and advisory firm, will offer a free webinar entitled "Selecting the Right Channel Partners to Maximize Sales Impact." Participants will learn how to identify, qualify, motivate and sign-up the right channel partners, while building a high-performing channel through a partner relationship management framework.

WHO: ZINFI Technologies and SiriusDecisions, specific speakers include:

Mike Chantigian, ZINFI's Director of Business Development, will provide a brief introduction and wrap up Q&A

Stephanie Sissler, Senior Research Director at SiriusDecisions, will present "Partner Identification, Selection, Recruitment and Onboarding Overview"

Chris Field, ZINFI's Director of Worldwide Marketing, will speak on "Integrated Tactics for Partner Recruitment, Onboarding, Enablement and Management Overview"

WHAT: During this free webinar, attendees will be guided step-by-step through eight distinct core steps from partner identification to selection to recruitment to onboarding. They will learn on how to execute integrated partner recruitment programs and leverage partner relationship management tools to build a high performing channel.

WHEN: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. PST

WHERE: Find out more about the webinar details and to register: https://www.zinfi.com/siriusdecisions-zinfi-partner-recruitment-onboarding-webinar/

About ZINFI Technologies

ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) innovation, enables vendors and their channel partners to achieve profitable growth predictably and rapidly on a worldwide level. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA and founded by channel veterans with extensive global channel management experience, we at ZINFI see an immense opportunity to build high-performing sales channels by deploying an easy-to-use, comprehensive and innovative state-of-the-art SaaS Unified Channel Management automation platform that streamlines and manages the entire partner lifecycle through three core state-of-the-art SaaS applications-partner relationship management, channel marketing management and channel sales management. In 26 countries, these three core UCM SaaS applications are locally supported by ZINFI's global marketing services team members.

