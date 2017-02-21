PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - International Technical Coatings (ITC), the premier manufacturer of wire mesh products, today announced that it has added two key management appointments that will help the company expand its presence across both the material handling and industrial fence industries. These positions, which include a new CFO and a new director of manufacturing, will allow ITC to meet the increasing demand for its existing offerings as well as expand into new markets with new fencing and related products.

Kathy Hanrahan, a former TASER executive, has been appointed CFO of ITC, where she oversees all accounting functions as well adds proven leadership skills to the executive staff. With more than 30 years of experience in leading accounting and operations teams, for both public and private organizations, Hanrahan has developed skills that support lean manufacturing and scalable growth.

Rudi DeKlerk, ITC's new director of manufacturing based in Ohio is also a veteran of the industry with more than 20 years' experience in wire manufacturing. He has installed and commissioned machines in 32 countries, and has expert experience in run production and maintenance. Both hires will help support ITC and its momentum for growth beyond 2017.

"We are pleased to announce the first of several steps forward in the growth of ITC for 2017," said founder, John Caldwell. "With the expansion of our management team as well as product innovation planned to launch later this year, we believe ITC will continue to be an industry leader. There are many pivotal things happening in our industry, and we are pleased to be an American manufacturer that will continue to help shape business in the future."

ITC has averaged double-digit growth over the last decade by investing in a new technology and its state of the art facility in Columbus, Ohio, where the company has hired more than 100 employees to support manufacturing demands in the Midwest. By further investing in automation and the talent within its executive staff, the company has streamlined the manufacturing process and improved its efficiency. ITC now operates as the most automated wire mesh welding plant in the United States and is the forerunner in applying technology-enhanced equipment for these industries, and has reach to serve all of North America.

This news comes on the heels of the Company's successful emergence from Chapter 11 in January. ITC is a privately held company capitalized by private funding. During the proceedings, ITC maintained its strong customer base by providing exceptional quality and reliability, but more importantly, transparency. The Company also generated strong operating income and positive cash flows throughout the process.

Caldwell continued, "We are excited about our future, and wish to thank all of our valued partners, both customers and suppliers, for their ongoing support and encouragement throughout this process. We have endured a challenging period, but are stronger, leaner and focused on remaining the premier provider of innovative storage solutions across the United States."

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL TECHNICAL COATINGS ("ITC")

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, International Technical Coatings (www.itcmfg.com) is the premier manufacturer of wire mesh products for the material handling and storage products industries. As one of the largest wire and steel fabricators in the United States, ITC manufactures a wide range of wire product including heavy and light duty wire mesh decking, dividers and flue spacers, gridwall/slatwall, POP displays, industrial and specialty drawn wire, custom wire and steel products, mine mesh, re-enforcing mesh, security fencing and roll formed products. In addition, ITC offers value-added services such as product design and engineering to meet the needs of distributors, mass merchants, retailers, archive storage providers, OEM's and third-party logistics providers.

