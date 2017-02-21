Hainan Airlines Announces First Ever Nonstop Routes Connecting Los Angeles to Chengdu and Chongqing, China

Flights from LAX to Chengdu Start March 16, to Chongqing March 22

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hainan Airlines today announced it will launch new nonstop service from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, and to Chongqing, both with two flights weekly. Sichuan is known worldwide for its popular spicy food and as the natural habitat of the widely loved panda. Chongqing is one of China's five national cities, with a population of 30 million and an established manufacturing and transportation hub.

These new routes complement Hainan's existing service from LAX to Changsha launched in early 2016, and will give Hainan a total of three routes between Los Angeles and Mainland China. LAX flights offer nighttime departures with morning arrivals in China and allowing for a full day of activities.

"Hainan Airlines is proud to bring our award-winning service and elite experience to two new Chinese destinations that fit well with LAX's position as a major gateway to Asia", said Mr. Wei HOU, Vice President of Hainan Airlines. "The North American market is continuing to grow, and Hainan is making a long-term commitment to the region, making it easier for our customers in China and the U.S. to enjoy Hainan's premier quality."

Economy and business class fare information as well as other details about these routes will be published on Hainan's website www.hainanairlines.com, and reservations can be made on the website, through the airline's call center at 1-888-688-8813, and through travel agents.

LAX FLIGHT SCHEDULES

March 16: Start Date for Service to Chengdu

HU470 Mon/Thurs Departs LAX 12:45am Arrives CTU 6:35am (+1 Day)

HU469 Wed/Sun Departs CTU 9:10pm Arrives LAX 8:00pm (Same Day)

March 22: Start Date for Service to Chongqing

HU468 Wed/Sun Departs LAX 12:45am Arrives CKG 6:30am (Next Day)

HU467 Tue/Sat Departs CKG 9:25pm Arrives LAX 8:00pm (Same Day)

About Hainan Airlines

Hainan Airlines was founded in 1993 and has grown to be China's largest independent airline, with a fleet of over 200 aircraft, including wide body Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A330 jetliners. The airline is a subsidiary of the HNA Group, one of China's largest conglomerates, which has interests in logistics, tourism, hotels, financial services, as well as air transportation.