LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- At their well-equipped medical spa, Dr. W. Tracy Hankins and Dr. Samuel M. Sohn offer an expansive selection of non-surgical treatments designed to achieve a wide array of aesthetic enhancements. One of the most popular techniques, the Las Vegas plastic surgeons explain, is Clear + Brilliant® laser therapy. They say that the minimally invasive technology can address a broad range of common cosmetic issues while requiring little downtime. As a result, they say patients of all ages can often benefit from the relatively gentle procedure.

According to Drs. Hankins and Sohn, Clear + Brilliant® uses a non-ablative laser to resurface the skin, making it appear smoother, softer, and younger-looking over time. Non-ablative lasers are designed to cause less damage to the treated area than ablative lasers, which vaporize the outer layers of the skin to reveal the newer skin beneath.

Manufactured by Solta Medical®, Clear + Brilliant® is intended to help prevent and treat early signs of aging such as fine lines, loss of luminosity, and uneven tone and texture. Additionally, the non-surgical laser therapy can help to reduce pore size and can be combined with topical skin care products for more comprehensive enhancement.

Dr. Hankins says Clear + Brilliant® can be an excellent treatment for individuals who want to prevent visible signs of aging before they have started to appear and to help maintain the healthiest and more aesthetically appealing skin possible. Dr. Sohn adds that men and women with mild to moderate sun damage, wrinkles, and other concerns can also benefit, as Clear + Brilliant® can also refresh and renew dull, dry, and creased skin. Having treated patients between the ages of 18 and 50 with noticeable improvement in the targeted area, they say Clear + Brilliant® is a highly versatile technology.

In addition to the list of cosmetic benefits, Drs. Hankins and Sohn note that Clear + Brilliant® also offers a brief recovery time. Patients typically experience minimal side effects such as mild redness, swelling, and tenderness in the treated area, and the Las Vegas plastic surgeons say most individuals return to normal activity immediately following the procedure.

About W. Tracy Hankins, MD

The former Chief of Plastic Surgery at Sunrise Hospital, Dr. W. Tracy Hankins is the co-founder of Hankins & Sohn Plastic Surgery Associates, located in Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada. A board certified plastic surgeon, he earned his medical degree at Indiana University and completed additional medical training at the prestigious Grand Rapids program. A member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Hankins has been a featured expert on several local news broadcasts as well as "The Doctors," a television show on CBS. He is available for interview upon request.

About Samuel M. Sohn, MD

A fellowship-trained plastic surgeon, Dr. Samuel Sohn is the co-medical director of Hankins & Sohn Plastic Surgery Associates. Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, he is a graduate of Stanford University and the Medical College of Virginia. Dr. Sohn completed additional training at GRMERC/Michigan State University, an esteemed general and plastic surgery training program, as well as The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary. He is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Sohn is available for interview upon request.

