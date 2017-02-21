LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 --Strongbow Resources Inc. (OTCQB: STBR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a private placement of 800,000 units at a price of US$0.25 per unit for gross proceeds of US$200,000. Each unit consists of one share of the Company's common stock and one share purchase warrant, which entitles the holder to purchase an additional share at a price of US$0.60 for a period of two years.

None of the securities issued have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

