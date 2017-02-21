NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Taglich Brothers, Inc. announces it initiated coverage of AYTU Bioscience, Inc.

AYTU Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQX: AYTU), headquartered in Engelwood, Colorado, was formed in April 2015 through a reverse triangular merger with two companies that were formed in 2013. Shortly after the merger, the company, which was formed in 2002, changed its name from Rosewind Corporation to Aytu Bioscience.

The company's principal pipeline product, MiOX SYS , acquired with its merger, is CE-marked but not yet cleared in the US. To jump start its commercialization, AYTU acquired the radiolabeled imaging agent ProstaScint (May 2015) for prostate cancer diagnosis, and an oral liquid antimicrobial (October 2015), Primsol, approved for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections. ProstaScint and Primsol made full-year revenue contributions last year (ending June 2016), accounting for most of the company's product revenue in FY2016.

In July 2016, the company also acquired the US rights to Natesto, a testosterone replacement hormone that is cleared in the US and in some overseas markets for the treatment of hypogonadism. Natesto, launched early this fiscal year, could contribute significantly to FY2017 revenue.

Aytu has expanded a sales force that is focused on marketing to urologists and, in the case of Natesto, also to endocrinologists. The product line aims to treat or diagnose conditions in substantial patient populations that are growing steadily due in part to demographic trends. These target patient populations seek treatment mainly from urologists, which represent a single call point that can be more easily targeted as they tend to be more concentrated in urban centers in the most populous states in the US. As all of its manufacturing is done by a contract manufacturer or the companies that its products were acquired from, AYTU can devote most of its efforts to marketing and raising additional financing.

The complete 19-page report is available at www.taglichbrothers.com.

We do not undertake to advise you as to changes in figures or our views. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell. Taglich Brothers, Inc. is fully disclosed with its clearing firm, Pershing, LLC, is not a market maker and does not sell to or buy from customers on a principal basis. The above statement is the opinion of Taglich Brothers, Inc. and is not a guarantee that the target price for the stock will be met or that predicted business results for the company will occur. There may be instances when fundamental, technical and quantitative opinions contained in this report are not in concert. We, our affiliates, any officer, director or stockholder or any member of their families may from time to time purchase or sell any of the above-mentioned or related securities. Analysts and members of the Research Department are prohibited from buying or selling securities issued by the companies that Taglich Brothers, Inc. has a research relationship with, except if ownership of such securities was prior to the start of such relationship, then an Analyst or member of the Research Department may sell such securities after obtaining expressed written permission from Compliance. As of the date of this report no Taglich Brothers, Inc. employees had a position in the stock of the company mentioned in this report.

All research issued by Taglich Brothers, Inc. is based on public information. All research issued by Taglich Brothers, Inc. is based on public information. In November 2016 the company paid an initial monetary engagement fee of US$4,500 to Taglich Brothers, Inc. representing payment for the first three months of the creation and dissemination of reports. After publication of the initial research report the company will pay Taglich Brothers, Inc. a monetary fee of US$1,500 monthly for a minimum of three more months for such services.

For further information and Taglich Brothers, Inc. ownership data please refer to each individual report.

Contact:

Richard Oh

Taglich Brothers, Inc.

631-757-1500