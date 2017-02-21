GAINESVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Foundry Commercial Senior Vice President Julie Augustyn will speak on February 24 as part of the 2017 Real Estate Trends & Strategies Conference at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. She will be involved in a discussion titled "CRE Trendspotting" with fellow panelists:

Dirk Aulabaugh, Managing Director, Green Street Advisors

Andrea Drasites, Managing Director, Real Estate Group, Blackstone

Rachel Wein, Principal, Wein Plus

CRE Trendspotting discussion will focus on three significant technology trends that are impacting all sectors of commercial real estate now and in next few years. A brief introduction video will start each topic then the panelists will have a guided discussion about overall industry impacts.

The conference, which will take place from February 23-24, brings industry professionals together to discuss the future of real estate and network with the best in the industry.

The event is arranged by the Kelly A. Bergstrom Real Estate Center at the University of Florida. The conference supports the Center, which has been cultivating the exchange of education and information among real estate researchers, academics, students and industry leaders for more than 30 years.

It is named after Kelly A. Bergstrom, who created an endowment in 2006 to support the Center for years to come. Bergstrom received the University of Florida's Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2016 and is the President of Bergstrom Investment Management, a private investment management services provider in Kenilworth, Ill.

The Warrington College of Business is one of the world's top-rated public business programs, recognized for excellence by U.S.News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, The Economist, and Fortune. As part of a Research 1 institution, Warrington is dedicated to a substantial research agenda, in addition to its teaching mission, from the undergraduate to the doctoral level. Warrington educates future business leaders using teamwork that provides opportunities for development of leadership, interpersonal and total management skills; promoting mastery of business functional areas; and fostering the habits and attitudes that constitute a solid research and work ethic.

