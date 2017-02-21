Global Chemical Catalyst Market (By Type, By Raw Material, By Application, By Region, By Country): Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Chemical Catalyst Market (By Type, By Raw Material, By Application, By Region, By Country): Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

Global Chemical Catalyst Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% between 2016-2021, on account of rising consumption of chemicals and their applicability. APAC region remains the major market followed by North America and Europe in the actual period. In the forecast period, APAC region will continue to witness strong growth driven by the countries such as India and China.

Globally, the demand for chemical catalyst is driven by the surging demand for chemicals in various end applications. The demand for chemical catalyst by end users has been rising in various industries such as personal care products, lubricants, petroleum refinery, pharmaceutical; and food & beverage industry. Therefore, growing demand by end users and increasing chemical consumption is driving the growth of chemical catalyst market.

Growing awareness among the chemical producers and consumers related to environment and increasing emissions impacting the eco system lead to highly intense competition in global market of chemical catalyst.

Scope of the Report:

The report provides coverage by Types, Raw Material and By Application:

By Type:

Heterogeneous Catalyst

Homogeneous Catalyst

Enzymatic Catalyst

By Raw Material:

Zeolites

Metals

Chemical Compounds

By Application:

Environmental

Refinery

Polymer

Chemical Process Catalyst

By Region:

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned:

Albemarle Corporation

BASF SE

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.

Clariant AG

Evonik Industries

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Ineos Group AG

Johnson Matthey

LyondellBasell Industries N.V

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendation

4. Global Chemical Market: An Overview

5. Global Chemical Catalyst Market: By Type (Heterogeneous Catalyst, Homogeneous Catalyst and Enzymatic Catalyst)

6. Global Chemical Catalyst Market: By Raw Material (Zeolites, Metals and Chemical Compounds)

7. Global Chemical Catalyst Market: By Application (Environmental Air De-polluting Catalyst, Refinery Catalyst, Polymer Catalyst and

8. Global Chemical Catalyst Market: Regional Analysis

9. Market Dynamics

10. Market Trends

11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Chemical Catalyst Market

12. SWOT Analysis -Chemical Catalyst Market

13. Value Chain Analysis

14. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Company Profiles

