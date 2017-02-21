Global Overview of the Flavours and Fragrances Market with Focus on the Asia-Pacific Market 2015-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "A Global Overview of the Flavours and Fragrances Market - 10th Edition - Asia-Pacific" report to their offering.

This report describes the consumption of compounded flavours and fragrances by manufacturers of finished products such as packaged food, beverages, toiletries and cleaning products. The consumption is reported for the country in which the finished goods are produced.

Food ingredients, extracts, essential oils and aroma chemicals are not included in the definition. However, as overlap can occur within companies' accounting of the industry, the possibility of double counting cannot be absolutely excluded. The Asia Pacific region is broken down further into the following countries: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam.

This report provides consumption data (in US dollars) for 2015, forecasts to 2020, as well as details of the main trends and issues affecting the current and future global consumption of flavours and fragrances. It also provides an overview of the supply situation.

In its consideration of the flavours and fragrances market, IAL has discussed with respondents the range of products and end-uses listed in this section. Due to the nature of the markets, the quantity of information available for each sector can vary significantly.

The following sectors include, but are not limited to:

Flavours

Bakery - breakfast cereals, cereal bars, bread, brioche, cakes and biscuits, pastries, bakery fillings/toppings, ready-to-bake products.

Beverages - alcoholic drinks, carbonated drinks, sports and functional drinks, still drinks, flavoured water, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, dry beverages (tea, coffee, instant health drinks).

Confectionery - chewing gum, sweets/sugar confectionery, chocolate.

Dairy - milk/dairy drinks, fresh cheese/cream cheese, ice cream, yogurt and drinking yogurt, coffee creamer, ready-to-eat desserts.

Meat - canned/preserved meat and fish, chilled processed meat and fish, frozen meat and fish.

Oral Hygiene and Pharmaceuticals - mouthwash, prescription and OTC drugs, toothpaste, vitamin formulae, sports nutrition, clinical nutrition.

Savoury Convenience Foods - ready meals, sauces/dressings/condiments, soups, fats & oils, noodles.

Snacks - crisps, other savoury snacks.

Others - animal feed, pet food, infant nutrition, tobacco.

Fragrances

Cosmetics and Toiletries - body care products (bar soaps, liquid soaps, deodorants/body sprays, shower gels, bath foams, skin care, sun care), hair care products (shampoos, conditioners, lotions, sprays, waxes, colouring products), cosmetics (lipstick, foundation, eye makeup, etc.), shaving products, hygiene (baby care, feminine care).

Fine Fragrances - luxury perfumes, mass market perfumes, men's perfumes, women's perfumes.

Household Cleaners and Air Fresheners - dishwashing products, cleaning products for bathrooms, floors, kitchens & windows, air fresheners.

Soaps and Detergents - fabric detergents, fabric softeners, washing powders, washing soaps.

Others - aromatherapy products, insecticides, perfumed candles, others.

