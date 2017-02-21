IQPC: Collaboration Between Compound and Biobanking Markets

LONDON, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global biobanking market is predicted to grow by $70 million between now and 2018 however after speaking with over 50 cross-industry representatives it's clear that there are a few hurdles to overcome in order to make this prediction a reality.

The challenges biobanking professionals are facing include securing funding for their biobank, implementing time-saving technologies, furthering their understanding of European legal guidelines and figuring out the outsourcing or insourcing strategy that best fits their biobank. Similarly, compound management professionals are facing challenges surrounding how to make important decisions about outsourcing vs insourcing based on cost analysis, discovering new IT solutions that can help overcome integration challenges and acquiring new strategies for automatic weighing that can save time and improve quality.

As technology progresses, the management of chemical compounds and biobanks is becoming parallel. Automated systems are similar or the same, as is the software used to monitor and manage the collections. Moreover, many pharmaceutical companies are now combining the two sections and treating them as one.

With more and more areas of convergence between compound and biosample management, Pharma IQ, the leader in pharma events, is proud to bring new the newly rebranded Compound and Biosample Management Summit. Taking place from the 15th to the 17th of May 2017 in London, we have brought together our longstanding Compound & Sample Management conference with our Global Biobanking event. Our audience recognises key areas where you can learn from each other to significantly improve your processes - and get closer to discovering your next blockbuster.

Compound and Biosample Management is the most established, senior level sample management conference in the market, and the only event to bring together compound sample managers with biobanking professionals to capitalise on cross-industry learning to maximise quality, develop effective data management and capitalise on outsourcing for cost effective compound management and biobanking. Take a look at the agenda

