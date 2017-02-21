21 February 2017

Menhaden Capital PLC

Intention to delist from NEX Exchange Main Board

Menhaden Capital PLC (the "Company") currently operates with a dual listing on both the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and the Social Stock Exchange segment of the NEX Exchange Main Board ("NEX").

The Board of the Company, having consulted with its advisers, has resolved to seek the cancellation of its secondary listing on the NEX in order to achieve operational and financial efficiencies.

The Company will retain its premium listing on the LSE.

The Board wishes to highlight that the Company is committed to strengthening its impact reporting and will continue to report annually on the environmental, social and economic impact that the Company has, or intends to deliver.

In accordance with the procedures of the NEX, the Board anticipates the cancellation of the listing to complete on 31 March 2017.

-ENDS-

For further information:

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

0203 709 8734

David Benda

Numis Securities Limited

Corporate Stockbroker

020 7260 1000