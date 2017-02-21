Leading-Edge Test Equipment Companies Will Display a Suite of Novel Products for the Mobile Communications and IoT Markets

Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE:6857) and W2BI, Inc., an Advantest Group company whose test automation products help customers quickly launch new high-quality smart devices, will showcase their newest test and test automation products for the wireless electronics market at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), running February 27 through March 2 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

"Under the banner of long-time MWC exhibitor W2BI, we will display two of our leading-edge products designed to measure the connected world and everything in it," said Judy Davies, vice president of global marketing communications at Advantest. "Our diverse array of technologies is united behind the common goal of helping our customers to reduce their costs of test and get their products to market faster."

Product Exhibits

Stand #6K37 in Hall 6 will feature exhibits of Advantest's IC measurement platform as well as the latest test automation product from W2BI.

Advantest's EVA100 tester is designed for highly efficient evaluation and measurement of analog/mixed-signal ICs. It uses the same test sequences for both design and production measurements, allowing users to establish a standardized measurement environment throughout their operations. By freeing semiconductor manufacturers from the need to invest time and resources in correlating test data from different systems, the EVA100 helps to achieve much shorter time to market for new IC designs.

Also at the stand, W2BI will demonstrate its new capability to support testing of LTE-M devices using the portable Micro Line Tester (MLT), which leverages cloud technology to test smart devices and IoT-based technologies. The system lowers the cost of testing during the development and production life cycles and provides a high level of scalability. The MLT supports 4G, 3G/2G, Wi-Fi, BT and NFC test features.

Connect on Social Media

Stay updated on all of Advantest's activities by following the company on Twitter @Advantest_ATE.

About W2BI

W2BI, Inc. is an Advantest Group company and a global leader in wireless device test automation products. Serving the world's top wireless operators, suppliers and labs, W2BI's software helps customers to significantly improve their device quality and time-to-market. W2BI remains at the forefront of device test applications, addressing the increased complexities brought by the volume of data services and by rapidly developing technology. W2BI added to its portfolio network emulation hardware and software, bringing to the marketplace complete systems for IoT and smart phone testing, encompassing R&D, conformance, production and device returns applications. For more information, visit www.w2bi.com.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

All information supplied in this release is correct at the time of publication, but may be subject to change.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170221006095/en/

Contacts:

Advantest Corporation

Judy Davies 408-456-3717

Judy.davies@advantest.com