REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 --



WHO: The Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem

WHAT: Invites DVCon exhibitors and attendees to stop by Booth #100 (in the foyer) to learn more about the Alliance, its programs and initiatives

WHEN: DVCon Booth Crawl Monday, February 27, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 28, and Wednesday, March 1, from 2:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

WHERE: DoubleTree Hotel, San Jose, Calif.

The ESD Alliance will co-host with OneSpin Solutions a panel, "Ride with the Verify Seven," moderated by Jim Hogan of Vista Ventures featuring six well-known verification leaders who grew their companies from startup to medium-sized industry player. It will be held Monday, February 27, beginning at 7 p.m., after DVCon's Booth Crawl, until 8:30 p.m. Light refreshments and drinks will be served.

Panelists include:

Andy Stein, vice president of North American sales from Avery Design Systems

Adnan Hamid, chief executive officer (CEO) at Breker Verification Systems

Phil Moorby, chief architect of Montana, a Phil Kaufman Award recipient presented to him by the ESD Alliance and IEEE CEDA for inventing the Verilog language

Raik Brinkmann, CEO of OneSpin

Prakash Narain, Real Intent's President and CEO

Rick Carlson, Verific's vice president of sales and advisor to seven early-stage startups

The event is open free of charge to all ESD Alliance member companies and DVCon attendees. Non-members of the Alliance or anyone without a DVCon badge are invited to attend for a fee of $40. Registration information and more details on the event can be found at: http://bit.ly/2kNWx6T

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design industry as a vital component of the global electronics industry. For more information about the ESD Alliance, visit http://www.esd-alliance.org

All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, contact:

Nanette Collins

Public Relations for the ESD Alliance

(617) 437-1822

Email Contact



