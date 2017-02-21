CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - William K. "Bill" Kane has joined Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP's Chicago office as a partner in the firm's Business Trial practice group. Kane joins from Baker Hostetler in Chicago.

"Bill is a highly regarded commercial litigator with extensive trial experience in the Chicago market. He exhibits the type of client-focused, practical approach to litigation that Sheppard Mullin values," said Robert S. Beall, managing partner of Sheppard Mullin.

Lawrence C. Eppley, Sheppard Mullin's Chicago managing partner added, "We're very pleased to welcome Bill. His entrepreneurial spirit and impressive track record representing a variety of real estate, corporate and entertainment companies makes him a great fit to our ever-expanding Chicago office. We look forward to working with him and his clients."

Kane concentrates his practice on complex commercial litigation for a broad base of corporate, real estate, media and entertainment clients. He advises companies on regulatory and corporate governance issues and has significant experience representing clients in need of emergency injunctive relief for trade secret theft and unfair business competition. Prior to private practice, Kane served as Assistant Attorney General in the Illinois attorney general's office for five years and handled a variety of public law matters.

"I am excited to join Sheppard Mullin and have been particularly impressed with the robust litigation and corporate practices in Chicago and firmwide. The firm's full service capabilities and collaborative approach to service will greatly benefit my clients," added Kane.

Kane received a J.D. from John Marshall Law School in 1986 and a B.S. from Miami University in 1982.

Sheppard Mullin has 780 attorneys worldwide with 24 based in its Chicago office. The firm's Business Trial practice includes more than 250 attorneys firmwide.

