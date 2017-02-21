

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House has hailed President Donald Trump's first month as one of 'Achieving Results for the American People.'



A statement released by the Press Secretary on Monday, when the Trump administration completed a month in office, detailed a long list of Trump's executive actions, initiatives and his contacts with foreign leaders.



President Trump is looking out for American workers that Washington has left behind, fighting to save Americans' hard-earned tax dollars, and has taken action to ensure that all members of his Administration are working for the American people, the White House said.



The President signed a number of Memorandums, including the United States' withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations and agreement, clearing roadblocks to construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline, and initiating the process to complete construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.



Trump hosted the CEO of Intel to announce the digital giant's plan to invest $7 billion in a US factory that will create 10,000 American jobs.



After negotiations with Lockheed Martin, Trump managed to reduce the cost of a new batch of F-35 fighters by $700 million.



Secretary of Defense Mattis ordered a cost-cutting review of Boeing's next-generation Air Force One fleet.



Another major action was an Executive Order to construct a wall on the southern border to reduce the threats of crime and illegal immigration originating from across the Mexican border - one of the main promises he made during the election campaign.



Trump directed the Commerce Department to streamline Federal permitting processes for domestic manufacturing and to reduce regulatory burdens on domestic manufacturers.



The Department of the Treasury sanctioned 25 entities and individuals involved in Iran's ballistic missile program. The President directed the Secretary of Defense to work with other cabinet members to develop a plan to defeat ISIS.



A five-year lobbying ban was imposed on all Executive branch appointees and a permanent ban on lobbying for foreign governments, the White House said.



Despite completing a busy month implementing his plans, Trump is also surviving a month of controversies, resignations of his appointees, and Opposition's vehement criticisms and mass demonstrations against Trump's policies.



