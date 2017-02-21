TORONTO, ONTARIO and MUNICH, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- TANTALEX Resources Corporation (CSE: TTX)(CSE: TTX.CN)(FRANKFURT: 1T0) ("TANTALEX" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that it has awarded a mandate to perform a high resolution airborne gradient magnetic and radiometric survey to New Resolution Geophysics (NRG) of Pretoria, South Africa for its Buckell Lithium Project. The survey will cover a surface area of approximately 920 km2 and include approximately 4,500 linear kilometers of flight path and aims at identifying the LCT pegmatite extensions along strike from the neighboring historic Manono-Kitotolo deposit. This airborne survey is the first step towards implementing the work program defined in the NI 43-101 Technical Report submitted on January 25th, 2017 and will enable the Company to identify optimal drill locations to plan the next phase of drilling.

Dave GAGNON, Chief Executive Officer offers, "We are very excited to begin work on the Buckell property and to uncover its true nature. NRG are a recognized contractor in this region and particularly in the DRC where they have flown more than 300,000 linear km since 2005. Furthermore, we have a very knowledgeable and experienced exploration team that will be leading our resource definition program."

About TANTALEX Resources Corporation

TANTALEX is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of Lithium, Tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Company is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although TANTALEX believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, TANTALEX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

WWW.TANTALEX.CA

