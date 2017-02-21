sprite-preloader
PJSC PHOSAGRO - PhosAgro Director Shareholding Notice

For Immediate Release21 February 2017

PhosAgro Director Shareholding Notice

Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Adorabella Limited has acquired 3,496,500 PhosAgro shares, or 2.7% of the Company's share capital, from PhosAgro Board of Directors Member Igor Antoshin. All actions required for the transfer of ownership of these shares have been completed.

As a result, the Company's ownership structure is now as follows:

ShareholderShare of ownership
Free float25.10%
Adorabella Limited21.15%
Chlodwig Enterprises Limited22.51%
Mr. Igor Antoshin*11.88%
Mr. Vladimir Litvinenko14.54%
Mrs. Evgeniya Gurieva4.82%

* Igor Antoshin's stake in PhosAgro includes 2,489,540 ordinary shares in the Company (1.92% of the share capital) that were transferred by him under a REPO deal on 21.12.2016.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NamePRIVATE COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES ADORABELLA LIMITED
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPCA of a member of the Board of directors
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePJSC PhosAgro
b)LEI25340053KRUNNYUWF472
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares; issue ?1-02-06556-A
Identification code
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
USD 42.193,496,500
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume3,496,500
PriceUSD 147,517,335
e)Date of the transaction20 February 2017
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameIgor Antoshin
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusA member of the Board of directors
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePJSC PhosAgro
b)LEI25340053KRUNNYUWF472
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares; issue ?1-02-06556-A
Identification code
b)Nature of the transactionSale of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
USD 42.193,496,500
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume3,496,500
PriceUSD 147,517,335
e)Date of the transaction20 February 2017
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


Notes to Editors

PhosAgro is one of the leading global vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers. The Company focuses on the production of phosphate-based fertilizers, feed phosphate and high-grade phosphate rock (P2O5 content of not less than 39%).

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe, the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock worldwide and the third largest MAP/DAP producer in the world (excluding China), according to Fertecon. PhosAgro is also one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia. It is Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate.

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 33 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts ("GDRs") for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.


