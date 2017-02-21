NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN), a non-profit organization that is driving adoption and educating the market about the advantages of passive optical Local Area Networks (LAN), today announced its upcoming webinar, "Passive Optical LAN Enabling the Internet of Things", to showcase Passive Optical LAN's increasing role in enabling the Internet of Things (IoT). The webinar will take place on February 22 at 11 am. ET.

"The importance IoT strategies is increasing exponentially and highlights the necessity of flexible and scalable networks to enable IoT," said Dave Cunningham, Chairman of APOLAN. "Passive Optical LAN uniquely tames the complexity of IoT applications. It makes legacy LAN technology, cabling, and electronics obsolete and is the best choice to support IoT's inevitable future."

Unlike traditional copper-based LANs, Passive Optical LAN ensures adequate bandwidth, security, authentication, and quality of service specific to each IP/Ethernet device. The technology can support higher density of gigabit Ethernet end-points with lower cost and space requirements, while improving LAN availability and reliability.

The webinar will feature APOLAN member IoT expertise on the following topics:

Industry Considerations for the IoT - Matt Rothera, IBM Associate Partner of IoT, will discuss how IoT will drive a new wave of innovative digital experiences, providing real-time mobile engagement, streaming content, and real-time collaboration. Fiber-based LANs will provide the digital backbone to converge video, data, wireless access and modern unified communication services at gigabit speeds over a single strand of fiber.





Infrastructure Considerations for the IoT - Sean P. Kelly RCDD, APOLAN Technology Committee Chair and CommScope Field Application Engineer, will compare and contrast different infrastructure options for Passive Optical LAN relative to IoT. Specifically, Kelly will discuss how fiber-based LAN enables higher density of gigabit Ethernet end-points, with cost and space savings, while improving LAN availability and security.





Network Management Considerations for the IoT - John Hoover, APOLAN Marketing Committee Chair and Tellabs Senior Product Manager, will cover how Passive Optical LAN's centralized architecture and intelligence aligns well with network requirements of IoT, machine-to-machine connectivity, intelligent buildings and wireless. Its centralized management enables easy automation of the LAN's installation, initial provisioning and everyday operations.





