MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 02/21/17 -- Xact Data Discovery (XDD), a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations, announces its second recertification at kCura's Orange-level Relativity Best in Service designation for outstanding and exceptional customer service for Relativity end users. XDD consistently achieves the mark of "excellent" on Relativity's weekly system performance results, further reflecting the quality of its infrastructure and service delivery.

Per kCura, the Best in Service designation "recognizes demonstrated expertise and experience hosting projects in Relativity based on technical infrastructure, customer service, and product expertise, as well as duration as a hosting partner, size of Relativity installation, and core Relativity certifications. By executing best practices in delivering Relativity, Best in Service certified data centers provide an exceptional Relativity customer experience."

There are two designations for Best in Service partners' data centers: Orange and Blue. While both tiers meet the same basic qualifications, Orange-level partners are recognized for making additional investments in people, process and technology to manage installations with above-average user counts.

In 2016 XDD launched BlackBar™, a proprietary Excel native redaction tool designed to improve the workflow of discovery review involving Microsoft Excel® files. BlackBar allows attorney review teams to redact and produce Excel files in their native format, minimizing time, cost and errors. The tool offers an adaptable design, fitting seamlessly into different workflows, and is completely integrated with Relativity to improve the entire review process.

XDD delivers a full suite of streamlined discovery services including forensics, eDiscovery processing, Relativity hosting, no-cost project management and managed review services. An industry pioneer, XDD has built its reputation on attention to client communication and providing exceptional customer service, for which it is known and trusted by clients nationwide. XDD emphasizes employee training and certification to ensure its staff exceeds expectations for knowledge and expertise with respect to leveraging technology such as Relativity and with its keen focus on client service.

About Xact Data Discovery

Xact Data Discovery (XDD) is a leading international provider of eDiscovery, data management and managed review services for law firms and corporations. XDD helps clients optimize their eDiscovery matters by orchestrating pristine communication between people, processes, technology and data.

XDD services include forensics, eDiscovery processing, Relativity hosting, no-cost project management and managed review. XDD has 16 offices throughout the United States and one location in India. XDD offers exceptional customer service with a commitment to responsive, transparent and timely communication to ensure clients remain informed throughout the discovery life cycle. Visit www.xactdatadiscovery.com for more information.

