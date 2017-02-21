Cielo's Employer Brand Practice Triples Team to Accommodate New Client Growth in 2016

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cielo, the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner, today announced its continued growth and investments in its Employer Brand Practice. Cielo tripled the size of the team entering 2017 to accommodate the high volume of new clients and transformation solutions being delivering.

New clients include WellStar Health System, a not-for-profit Georgia-based organization dedicated to delivering world-class healthcare. Will Innes, vice president of Cielo's Employer Brand Practice, and dedicated, onsite account manager, Jacquese Brown, will build WellStar a new employer value proposition and the associated recruitment marketing infrastructure and materials, including full integrated support of WellStar's careers social media and hiring event management.

"Healthcare is a competitive field," said Sonya Aldy, vice president of talent acquisition at WellStar Health System. "To recruit the best caregivers who can deliver world-class healthcare for our patients, we have to reach top talent where they are with targeted messages."

Cielo's partnership with WellStar, which was formalized in the fourth quarter of 2016, was a capstone to an exciting year of growth and investment for the Employer Brand Practice. Among the most significant changes was the integration of Cielo's Social Media Team into the Employer Brand Practice. Now a single team, Cielo's clients benefit from the integrated expertise and experience at building differentiated Employer Value Propositions and related employer brand materials.

Cielo further invested in the Practice by hiring Kellie Buckley as vice president of brand services and Michail Takach as Global Digital Director. Both new team members joined in December 2016 and focus on creating cross-channel brand strategies for Cielo's RPO clients.

For more information about Cielo Employer Brand solutions, please visit www.cielotalent.com/brand.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner. Under its WE BECOME YOU' philosophy, Cielo's dedicated recruitment teams primarily serve clients in the financial and business services, consumer brands, technology and media, engineering, life sciences and healthcare industries. Cielo's global presence includes 2,000 employees, serving 143 clients across 91 countries in 33 languages. The industry has verified Cielo's reputation for executing innovative solutions that provide business impact through numerous awards and recognitions, including its annual top three leadership position on the HRO Today RPO Baker's Dozen listing, Peak Matrix Leader placement by Everest Group and Industry Leader designation by NelsonHall. Cielo knows talent is rising - and with it, an organization's opportunity to rise above. For more information, visit cielotalent.com.

Cielo Contact:

Bethany Perkins

bethany.perkins@cielotalent.com

+1 262.439.1443

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/336468/cielo_color_logo_jpeg_Logo.jpg