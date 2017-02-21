Naphtha Consumption to Cross 960 MMT by 2026: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Surging gasoline consumption across the globe coupled with rising demand for naphtha based petrochemicals in developing countries to fuel global naphtha consumption through 2026

According to TechSci Research report "Global Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis, By End Use, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2026", global naphtha consumption is projected to cross 960 million metric tons by 2026, on account of oversupply of naphtha, low prices of naphtha, and increasing demand for ethylene, propylene and aromatics petrochemical products. According to IEA, 11.5 million barrels/day of oil are used in petrochemicals production, of which around 90% (50% naphtha & 40% LPG) is used as a feedstock and remaining for thermal energy generation. Moreover, naphtha is primarily used for gasoline blending and increasing demand for gasoline is anticipated to fuel demand for naphtha across the globe. Naphtha is the best suitable blending component for gasoline, as it significantly improves octane number of the fuel. Gasoline blending dominated naphtha consumption in 2016. Rising demand for gasoline across the globe is anticipated to boost naphtha consumption for gasoline blending in the coming years. According to BP Statistical, global gasoline consumption stood at 95.01 million barrels/day in 2015, registering an increase of 2% over the previous year.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



Browse 124 market data Tables and 235 Figures spread through310 Pages and an in-depth TOC on

"Global Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis"

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-naphtha-demand-supply-analysis-by-end-use-gasoline-blending-reforming-steam-cracking-and-others-by-region-north-america-asia-pacific-middle-east-africa-europe-and-south-america-forecast-opportunities/916.html

Asia-Pacific dominated global naphtha consumption and the region is forecast to continue to be the largest consumer of naphtha across the globe through 2026. Developing countries such as China, India and Indonesia along with developed countries such as Japan and South Korea are heavily dependent on imported naphtha for use as feedstock in the petrochemical industry. Further, North America accounted for the second largest share in naphtha consumption across the globe, due to growing automobile market and rising demand for gasoline in the United States. On account of growing demand for gasoline in the United States, a large amount of naphtha would be consumed by refineries in the country to address the growing demand for gasoline.

Download Sample Report

@ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=916

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

"Apart from increasing gasoline demand in developed and developing countries across the globe, rising global demand for naphtha can also be attributed to surging demand for naphtha based petrochemicals such as aromatic petrochemical products (benzene, toluene and xylene), in developing countries. These aromatic products form building blocks for many products that are used in day to day life. Moreover, major demand for naphtha is being generated from Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions, owing to presence of numerous traditional naphtha based crackers in these regions. This is anticipated to boost naphtha consumption across the globe in the coming years", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"Global Naphtha Demand Supply Analysis, By End Use, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2026" has evaluated the global naphtha market and provides the statistics and information on market structure, industry behavior and trends. The report includes market projections and demand forecasting. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with strategic recommendations for global naphtha market.

Browse Related Reports

Global Ethylene Market By End Use (Polyethylene (PE), Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) & Others), By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe and South America), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-ethylene-market-by-end-use-polyethylene-pe-ethylene-oxide-ethylene-dichloride-edc-others-by-region-asia-pacific-north-america-middle-east-africa-europe-and-south-america-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/804.html

Global Propylene Market By Application (Polypropylene, Acrylonitrile, Acrylic Acid, Propylene Oxide, Cumene & Others), By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-propylene-market-by-application-polypropylene-acrylonitrile-acrylic-acid-propylene-oxide-cumene-others-by-region-north-america-asia-pacific-europe-south-america-and-middle-east-africa-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2011-2025/798.html

Global LNG Market Demand & Supply Analysis, By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America and North America), By Country, By LNG Terminal, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-lng-market-demand-supply-analysis-by-region-asia-pacific-europe-middle-east-africa-south-america-and-north-america-by-country-by-lng-terminal-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/825.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017



Tel: +1-646-360-1656



Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research