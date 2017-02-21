Tokyo luxury property search becomes easier and splendid with new website

Ken Corporation Ltd. of Tokyo, Japan, is pleased to announce the launch of the new design and contents of English website, www.kencorp.com. Adopted Responsive Web design, the new website is useful to search properties for users who use mobile devices for their home search; particularly new expatriates to Tokyo. Maximum of 28 large exterior-interior pictures, mostly photographed by exclusive photographers are set to residential properties.

Rental properties listed are priced from 200,000 JPY to over 2,000,000 JPY, targeted to expatriates and local wealthy. Choices are plentiful: large detached house, luxurious condo, high-rise apartment, and more. With growing interest in Tokyo real estate properties, this website is now ready with information about condominiums and house for sale, office rental spaces, and owners service, too. Locations of properties handled are concentrated in the central area of Tokyo and some in Yokohama where values are high and prosperous.

Founded in 1972, Ken Corporation Ltd. is the leading real-estate brokerage service of Tokyo expat housing and luxury properties. Thousands of international companies and organizations find housing for top executives and expatriates in Tokyo through us. Since the commencement of our brokerage business in leasing high-end residences in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area, our services have expanded to provide office space rental, real estate brokerage, as well as property management and planning services.

For more information, please check www.kencorp.com and contact us through the website.

