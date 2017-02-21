Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Price Analysis and Strategies 2012-2016 & Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Price Analysis and Strategies - 2016" report to their offering.

The latest research Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Price Analysis and Strategies - 2016, provides drug pricing data and benchmarks in the global Liver Cirrhosis market.

The research answers the following questions:

What are the key drugs marketed for Liver Cirrhosis and their clinical attributes? How are they positioned in the Global Liver Cirrhosis market?

What are the unit prices and annual treatment cost for Liver Cirrhosis therapies in different countries? What are the drug pricing trends and how are they expected to change in the future? How are the drug pricing and reimbursement landscape different by countries?

What are the unmet needs in the global Liver Cirrhosis drugs market? What would be the ideal pricing strategy for a new pipeline therapy for Liver Cirrhosis?

Research Scope:

Treatment Options - Identify key drugs marketed and prescribed for Liver Cirrhosis including trade name, molecule name, and company

Drugs Attributes - Find out the safety, efficacy, and risk benefit for key drugs marketed for Liver Cirrhosis

Market Positioning - Identify how drugs are clinically and commercially positioned in the global Liver Cirrhosis market

Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Price Analysis - Find out the annual therapy cost and unit price for key drugs marketed

Find out how the price advanced from 2012 and forecast to 2021

Pricing & Reimbursement Landscape - Find out the pricing and reimbursement landscape

Liver Cirrhosis New Drug Pricing - Identify the effective pricing strategy for a new drug launch

This research will help executives



Identify clinical attributes of your competitor drugs

Find out how the marketed products for Liver Cirrhosis are clinically and commercially positioned

Understand the price of your competitor drugs by countries

Use Liver Cirrhosis drugs price data for market sizing, drug sales forecast, budgeting, competitive intelligence, HEOR, and reimbursement

Find out the pricing and reimbursement landscape by countries

Identify the unmet need in global Liver Cirrhosis market

Identify the effective pricing for a new drug

Key Topics Covered:

1. Liver Cirrhosis Treatment Options



2. Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Clinical Attributes



3. Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Market Positioning



4. Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Price Analysis



4.1. Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Price Analysis - US



4.2. Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Price Analysis - Germany



4.3. Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Price Analysis - France



4.4. Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Price Analysis - Italy



4.5. Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Price Analysis - Spain



4.6. Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Price Analysis - UK



4.7. Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Price Analysis - Japan



5. Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Price Benchmarks



6. Drug Pricing & Reimbursement Landscape



6.1. Drug Pricing & Reimbursement Landscape - US



6.2. Drug Pricing & Reimbursement Landscape - Germany



6.3. Drug Pricing & Reimbursement Landscape - France



6.4. Drug Pricing & Reimbursement Landscape - Italy



6.5. Drug Pricing & Reimbursement Landscape - Spain



6.6. Drug Pricing & Reimbursement Landscape - UK



6.7. Drug Pricing & Reimbursement Landscape - Japan



7. Liver Cirrhosis Drugs Price Forecast



8. Liver Cirrhosis Market Unmet Needs



9. Liver Cirrhosis New Drug Pricing



10. Research Methodology



